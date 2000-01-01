Create Stunning Videos with a Highlight Reel Template
Unleash your creativity using HeyGen's dynamic video templates, featuring seamless drag-and-drop editing, customizable elements, and AI-powered voiceover capabilities.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How to Use a Highlight Reel Template
Effortlessly craft eye-catching highlight reels with customizable templates, perfect for sharing on social media and beyond.
Select a Template
Navigate through HeyGen's extensive library of video templates and select a highlight reel template that suits your style and purpose. These templates provide a solid foundation for your video creation, allowing for seamless customization.
Upload Your Footage
Upload your videos or stock footage directly into the HeyGen platform. Utilize the drag-and-drop editing feature for a smooth and hassle-free experience, making it easy to arrange your clips within the chosen template.
Add Transitions and Text
Enhance your highlight reel with captivating transitions and kinetic text options available in HeyGen. These elements help maintain viewer engagement by adding a dynamic flow to your video.
Export and Share
After perfecting your highlight reel, export your video in the desired format and aspect ratio. HeyGen's export features ensure your masterpiece is ready for any platform, including YouTube, TikTok, or personal sharing.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Harness HeyGen for Creating Stunning Highlight Reels
Leverage HeyGen's advanced video tools to create captivating highlight reels, utilizing AI-driven templates, seamless transitions, and stock footage to transform your ideas into engaging videos.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos
Quickly create dynamic highlight reels using AI-driven templates to captivate your audience on social media platforms.
Showcase Customer Success Stories
Produce compelling highlight reels featuring customer achievements, enhancing your brand's credibility and appeal.
High-Performing Ad Creation in Minutes
Use HeyGen's AI tools to craft visually stunning ads as highlight reels that drive engagement and conversions.
Have questions? We have answers
How can HeyGen templates enhance my highlight reels?
HeyGen offers a variety of customizable highlight reel templates designed to suit different creative needs. With seamless transitions and AI-powered features like text-to-video and voiceover generation, your highlight reels will capture attention across social media platforms.
Can I integrate my brand elements into HeyGen video templates?
Yes, HeyGen allows for full customization of video templates with branding controls. You can easily incorporate your brand's logo and colors to ensure your highlight reel is consistent with your visual identity.
What makes HeyGen suitable for creating viral-worthy content?
With a blend of user-friendly features like drag-and-drop editing and AI capabilities, HeyGen empowers creators to produce engaging, viral-worthy content quickly. The extensive library of stock footage and scenes enhances your creativity, turning ideas into standout visuals.
Is it possible to edit highlight reels with captions in HeyGen?
Certainly! HeyGen's editing tools support the addition of subtitles and captions, making your highlight reels more accessible and engaging. You can customize text styles to align with your creative vision and audience preferences.
