Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Imagine creating a 90-second patient education video explaining the benefits and process of a new preventative health screening, targeted at patients and their families. The visual style should be engaging and empathetic, utilizing bright, clear animated videos to simplify complex medical information, accompanied by a soothing voiceover. Use HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to easily transform medical guidelines into compelling content for these vital 'patient education videos'.
Envision a 45-second promotional video crafted to attract new donors to a healthcare foundation, effectively showcasing its positive impact on community well-being. This 'healthcare marketing video' should feature an inspirational visual style, integrating impactful real-world imagery or professional stock footage sourced from HeyGen's media library, complemented by an uplifting, hopeful audio track to build trust. Leveraging HeyGen's professional templates & scenes will ensure a polished and persuasive presentation.
How would you create a 120-second medical training video for newly hired nurses, covering the proper procedure for sterile wound dressing? The visual style should be highly informative, using step-by-step demonstrations and clear textual overlays, supported by a precise, instructional voiceover. Incorporating HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature will enhance accessibility and comprehension for all learners, transforming your detailed 'script to video' into an effective educational tool.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers healthcare foundations to easily create healthcare videos. Our AI medical video generator streamlines production of engaging AI avatar videos for impactful communication.
Enhance Healthcare Education.
Simplify complex medical topics for patients and the public, creating impactful educational videos quickly with AI.
Improve Staff & Volunteer Training.
Create engaging training videos for staff and volunteers, ensuring better comprehension and retention of vital information.
