Produce a compelling 60-second how-to video demonstrating the correct method for planting native shrubs in a coastal habitat restoration project, targeting new volunteers and junior conservation staff. The visual style should be clear and step-by-step with bright, natural lighting, accompanied by a calm, instructive voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to efficiently transform detailed instructions into an engaging visual guide, making complex ecological tasks easily understandable for practical application in the field.

