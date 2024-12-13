Guided Training Pathways Video Maker: Create Engaging Courses

Accelerate employee onboarding and skill development with engaging training videos created easily using flexible templates & scenes.

Imagine a 60-second professional yet friendly video designed for HR managers and L&D professionals, showcasing how to revolutionize employee onboarding with guided training pathways. The visual style should be clean and inviting, featuring HeyGen's AI avatars delivering key messages, complemented by warm, clear voiceover generation and uplifting background music to create an engaging experience.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Prompt 1
Create a 45-second instructional video targeting software users and IT support, detailing a complex software function through a concise software tutorial. The visual presentation should be clear and step-by-step, utilizing screen recordings and clean animations, with all spoken content reinforced by precise subtitles/captions generated from a text-to-video script for maximum clarity and accessibility.
Prompt 2
Develop a dynamic 30-second promotional video aimed at sales teams and customer service representatives, highlighting the power of personalized training videos. Employ an energetic visual style with quick cuts and vibrant graphics, leveraging HeyGen's diverse templates & scenes to demonstrate versatility, and ensure it's optimized for various platforms using aspect-ratio resizing & exports for broad reach.
Prompt 3
Produce a 90-second informative video for internal teams and new employees, serving as a comprehensive how-to guide for a new company policy, fostering efficient knowledge sharing. The visual and audio style should be professional and confidence-inspiring, integrating relevant visuals from the media library/stock support alongside an AI avatar explaining complex concepts clearly, ensuring an easily digestible and authoritative guide.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How the Guided Training Pathways Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging and effective guided training pathways with our intuitive video maker, empowering your team with clear, step-by-step learning experiences.

Step 1
Create Your Training Video Script
Begin by transforming your training content into a detailed script. Our Text-to-video from script capability allows you to easily input your instructional text, forming the narrative backbone for your guided training pathway.
Step 2
Choose Your Visuals and Branding
Select from a diverse range of AI avatars to present your information clearly. You can also apply your company's unique branding to ensure your training videos align perfectly with your organizational identity.
Step 3
Generate Voiceovers and Captions
Enhance clarity and accessibility for your learners by utilizing our advanced Voiceover generation feature. Add synchronized subtitles and captions to ensure your AI Training Videos are inclusive and easy to follow for everyone.
Step 4
Export Your Guided Pathway
Once your guided training pathway video is complete, easily Export it in your desired aspect ratio and quality. Share your professional, high-impact training content to empower your team and streamline knowledge sharing.

Use Cases

HeyGen is your ultimate AI-powered video maker for creating engaging training videos and guided training pathways. Easily produce high-quality AI Training Videos to boost learning.

Simplify Complex Training Materials

Effortlessly transform intricate concepts, like software tutorials or technical guides, into clear, digestible AI training videos.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the creation of training videos?

HeyGen revolutionizes creating engaging training videos by using AI avatars and text-to-video from script, making it a powerful AI training video maker. You can transform your scripts into professional, guided training pathways effortlessly.

Can HeyGen be used for employee onboarding and software tutorials?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides versatile training video templates and AI-powered tools perfect for developing detailed employee onboarding and software tutorials. Create personalized training videos quickly with customizable scenes and branding controls.

What features make HeyGen effective for engaging training videos?

HeyGen enhances engagement with features like AI avatars, natural voiceover generation, and automatic subtitles/captions, ensuring your training videos are clear and accessible. These AI-powered tools help create truly engaging training videos that resonate with your audience.

How does HeyGen support creating comprehensive guided training pathways?

As a premier guided training pathways video maker, HeyGen offers extensive templates and scenes, alongside branding controls, to streamline the production of detailed knowledge sharing and step-by-step guides. Develop consistent and professional training content with ease.

