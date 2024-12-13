Create a dynamic 30-second instructional video designed for new users, offering a concise "how-to guide" on getting started with a basic software feature. The visual style should be bright and user-friendly, featuring screen recordings blended with animated elements, accompanied by a clear, enthusiastic voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability to efficiently transform written instructions into compelling narration, ensuring an engaging and easy video creation experience for the audience.

Generate Video