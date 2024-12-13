Easy Graphic Layout Video Maker for Professional Videos
Create stunning, high-quality videos online with ease. Leverage HeyGen's Templates & scenes to design professional layouts without effort.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a dynamic 45-second tutorial for social media influencers, showcasing the ease of using HeyGen as a video collage maker to combine various photos and short clips. Employ a vibrant, fast-paced visual style with trending background music, ensuring all key points are reinforced with automatic subtitles/captions to maximize engagement.
Produce a 60-second informative video aimed at online course creators, illustrating how to create high-quality educational content efficiently. This video should feature a clean, professional visual aesthetic with an authoritative AI avatar presenting information from a script, utilizing HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability and diverse video templates.
Design an inspiring 30-second highlight reel for event organizers, demonstrating how to compile short clips and screen recordings into a captivating video for post-event promotion. The visual style should be cinematic and energetic, with an uplifting musical score, ensuring seamless sharing across platforms by leveraging HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen simplifies creating professional videos with compelling graphic layouts. Use our video maker and templates for high-quality, engaging content easily.
Generate Engaging Social Videos.
Quickly produce visually captivating social media videos and clips that grab attention and drive engagement.
Create High-Performing Video Ads.
Design impactful, high-performing video advertisements with compelling graphic layouts to capture your audience.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create professional videos with a unique graphic layout?
HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create high-quality, professional videos. Utilizing our extensive range of video templates and AI avatars, you can design stunning graphic layouts and even generate video content directly from a script, making HeyGen an ideal graphic layout video maker for all your needs.
Is it easy to make a video collage or graphic layout video using HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen is designed for ease of use, allowing you to create beautiful collages and graphic layout videos effortlessly. Our intuitive online platform supports drag-and-drop functionality, enabling you to combine photos, short clips, and screen recordings into compelling video collages quickly.
What features does HeyGen offer to ensure high-quality video production?
HeyGen provides a comprehensive suite of tools to produce high-quality, professional videos. With features like AI avatars, text-to-video generation, voiceover capabilities, and branding controls, you can ensure every video reflects a premium standard. We also offer various video templates and aspect-ratio resizing for optimal output.
Can I create and edit videos online using HeyGen's platform?
Absolutely! HeyGen is an online video maker, allowing you to create and edit professional videos directly from your browser. You can access our robust media library and utilize various video templates to quickly produce engaging content without needing specialized software.