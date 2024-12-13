Global Workforce Update Video Maker: Communicate Globally

Effortlessly create engaging global workforce updates and training videos with AI avatars, ensuring consistent messaging across all teams.

Create a dynamic 45-second 'global workforce update' video designed for all global employees and C-suite, featuring a professional, upbeat visual style with inspiring transitions and a clear, authoritative AI voiceover, effectively using HeyGen's voiceover generation feature to convey key achievements.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop an engaging 60-second 'employee engagement video' targeting the entire global team, particularly remote workers, to introduce a new company initiative. This video should showcase a friendly and vibrant visual aesthetic, rich with diverse stock media, and present information through a warm, inviting AI avatar powered by HeyGen's AI avatars feature.
Prompt 2
Produce a concise 30-second 'corporate video production' for regional managers and team leads, delivering an 'operational update'. The visual style should be clean, direct, and leverage infographic-style visuals, accompanied by a professional tone and automatic subtitles for maximum accessibility, a capability easily handled by HeyGen's subtitles/captions.
Prompt 3
Design a welcoming 50-second segment for 'onboarding videos', specifically for new global hires across various departments, focusing on company culture. The video should employ a diverse and inclusive visual style, utilizing customizable video templates, and be efficiently generated through HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature for rapid content creation and iteration.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a Global Workforce Update Video Maker Works

Easily produce engaging and informative video updates for your global team, ensuring consistent messaging and high-quality communication with AI-powered tools.

Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by inputting your update script or key messages. Our AI converts your text into engaging video content using text-to-video generation, ready for your global workforce.
Step 2
Choose Your Visuals
Select from a library of customizable video templates and add AI avatars to represent your message effectively, ensuring brand consistency across your updates.
Step 3
Add Multilingual Voiceovers
Leverage multilingual support to generate AI voiceovers and automatic subtitles, ensuring your update resonates with every member of your global team.
Step 4
Export and Share
Review your video and export it in various formats for easy sharing on video platforms or directly integrating with your LMS for seamless distribution.

HeyGen is the premier AI video maker for global workforce updates, enabling dynamic internal communications and engaging employee content quickly and efficiently.

Deliver Impactful Internal Updates

Craft compelling global workforce updates and internal announcements, fostering employee engagement and shared purpose.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen elevate our corporate video production?

HeyGen empowers you to create engaging corporate video production efficiently, offering customizable video templates and digital avatars to captivate your audience. Easily produce high-quality employee engagement videos that resonate across your organization.

What unique features does HeyGen offer as a global workforce update video maker?

HeyGen stands out as a global workforce update video maker by enabling text-to-video generation with diverse digital avatars. It supports multilingual voiceovers and automatic subtitles, ensuring your updates reach every team member effectively, no matter their location.

Does HeyGen support the creation of animated videos for workforce training?

Yes, HeyGen is an advanced AI video maker that simplifies the production of professional animated videos for workforce training. With text-to-video generation, you can quickly transform scripts into compelling training modules using AI avatars.

Can I customize the visuals and branding for onboarding videos with HeyGen?

Absolutely, HeyGen provides extensive branding controls and customizable video templates to perfectly align your onboarding videos with your company's aesthetic. Easily customize visuals to ensure new hires experience a consistent and professional brand introduction.

