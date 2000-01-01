Create Stunning GIFs with Our GIF Maker from Video
Transform videos into engaging GIFs effortlessly with our user-friendly tool, perfect for creating looped animations and adding personalized voiceovers.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How to Create a GIF Maker from Video
Discover how to effortlessly transform your videos into engaging GIFs with our user-friendly online tool.
Upload Your Video
Start by uploading the video you wish to convert into a GIF. Our platform supports a variety of formats, including MP4, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free upload process.
Edit and Customize
Crop and adjust your video to highlight the perfect moment. Utilize our media library for additional elements, and use frame rate settings to achieve the desired quality for your GIF.
Apply Effects and Looping
Add exciting animations or text overlays to enhance your GIF. Choose looping options to create a seamless GIF experience, ideal for social media sharing.
Export Your GIF
Once satisfied with your creation, easily export your GIF. Our platform ensures your GIF is free of watermarks, making it perfect for personal use or professional presentations.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Harness HeyGen for Exceptional Video to GIF Creations
Leverage HeyGen to transform videos into standout GIFs, enhancing social media engagement and communication with creativity and efficiency.
Generate Engaging Social Media Clips Instantly
HeyGen transforms videos into dynamic GIFs, perfect for captivating social media audiences with swift creativity.
Inspire with Eye-Catching Motivational GIFs
Turn videos into motivational GIFs with HeyGen, sparking inspiration and upliftment in your audiences quickly.
Showcase Success Stories Through GIFs
Use HeyGen to convert customer stories into engaging GIFs, enhancing your brand narrative with vivid, visual storytelling.
Have questions? We have answers
How can HeyGen help me convert video to GIF?
HeyGen offers a user-friendly video to GIF converter that allows you to effortlessly transform any video into a high-quality GIF. With options for cropping, optimizing frame rates, and ensuring smooth looping, HeyGen ensures your creative intent is met with technical precision.
Is HeyGen suitable for making GIFs for social media?
Absolutely! HeyGen's GIF maker is designed with social media in mind. It supports a variety of video formats, including MP4, and ensures the resulting GIFs are optimized for platforms like Instagram and Twitter without compromising on quality.
What makes HeyGen's video to GIF converter secure?
HeyGen prioritizes user privacy and security by employing 256-bit SSL encryption. This means your uploaded videos and converted GIFs are protected, providing a safe and reliable environment for all your creative projects.
Which technical features does HeyGen offer for GIF creation?
HeyGen provides a suite of technical tools for GIF creation, including aspect-ratio resizing, cropping, and editing options. This allows for precise control over your GIF's appearance, ensuring it meets your exact specifications for any professional or personal project.
Explore more AI powered tools
Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.