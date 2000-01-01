Create a Free Promo Video in Minutes
Unlock the power of AI with HeyGen's promo video maker – enjoy customizable templates, rich media library, and seamless aspect-ratio exports for stunning results.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How to Create a Free Promo Video
Learn how to easily create engaging promotional videos with HeyGen using AI-driven tools and customizable features.
Create with AI Avatars
Begin your promo video by selecting AI avatars from HeyGen's library. These avatars can be personalized to represent your brand, setting the stage for an engaging and human-like presentation.
Customize Using Templates
Choose from a variety of pre-designed templates suited for marketing campaigns. HeyGen provides drag-and-drop functionality, allowing you to seamlessly adapt each template to reflect your brand's unique style.
Add Animated Text and Music
Enhance your video by incorporating animated text to highlight key messages. Complement these visuals with music from HeyGen's extensive media library to captivate your audience and elevate the viewing experience.
Export with Subtitles and Branding
Finalize your promotional video by applying branding elements like logos and color schemes. Export the video with subtitles, ensuring accessibility and clarity across diverse social media platforms.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Enhance Your Campaigns with Free Promo Video Solutions
HeyGen revolutionizes free promo video creation, offering AI-powered tools for quick, impactful videos. Maximize marketing with minimal effort using AI technology.
Instant Ad Creation with AI
Produce high-performing promotional videos in minutes using HeyGen's AI-driven editor, perfect for swift and efficient ad campaigns.
Engage Audiences on Social Media
Generate captivating social media clips quickly, ensuring your promo videos capture attention and drive engagement across platforms.
Share Compelling Customer Stories
Showcase customer success with dynamic AI-generated videos, enhancing your brand's narrative and building trust through authentic storytelling.
Have questions? We have answers
What makes HeyGen's AI promo video maker unique?
HeyGen utilizes cutting-edge AI technology to transform scripts into engaging promotional videos with AI avatars and voiceovers, simplifying the video creation process for users.
How can HeyGen assist with adding subtitles?
HeyGen automatically generates subtitles and captions, making it easy for creators to add these elements without manual input, enhancing video accessibility across various platforms.
Can I customize branding elements in my video using HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen provides branding controls that allow users to incorporate logos and colors, ensuring videos maintain consistent brand identity.
How does HeyGen support different video formats for social media?
With HeyGen, users can easily resize videos to fit various aspect ratios, ensuring optimal presentation across all social media channels.
Explore more AI powered tools
Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.