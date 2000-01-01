Create a Free Promo Video in Minutes

Unlock the power of AI with HeyGen's promo video maker – enjoy customizable templates, rich media library, and seamless aspect-ratio exports for stunning results.

Step 1
Enter Prompt
Step 2
Click Generate Button
Step 3
Watch Your Video Come To Life
The world's leading companies trust HeyGen
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

How to use HeyGen's Video Maker

Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How it works

How to Create a Free Promo Video

Learn how to easily create engaging promotional videos with HeyGen using AI-driven tools and customizable features.

Step 1

Create with AI Avatars

Begin your promo video by selecting AI avatars from HeyGen's library. These avatars can be personalized to represent your brand, setting the stage for an engaging and human-like presentation.

Step 2

Customize Using Templates

Choose from a variety of pre-designed templates suited for marketing campaigns. HeyGen provides drag-and-drop functionality, allowing you to seamlessly adapt each template to reflect your brand's unique style.

Step 3

Add Animated Text and Music

Enhance your video by incorporating animated text to highlight key messages. Complement these visuals with music from HeyGen's extensive media library to captivate your audience and elevate the viewing experience.

Step 4

Export with Subtitles and Branding

Finalize your promotional video by applying branding elements like logos and color schemes. Export the video with subtitles, ensuring accessibility and clarity across diverse social media platforms.

Reviews

HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying

HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.

G2-White-Orange-Icon

Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go

I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.

- Jacob B.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation

Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.

- Corneliu C.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation

HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.

- Brent M.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Finally, an AI video platform that feels human

The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.

- Magnus J.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos

Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.

- Christine B.

Use Cases

Enhance Your Campaigns with Free Promo Video Solutions

HeyGen revolutionizes free promo video creation, offering AI-powered tools for quick, impactful videos. Maximize marketing with minimal effort using AI technology.

Icon 1

Instant Ad Creation with AI

Produce high-performing promotional videos in minutes using HeyGen's AI-driven editor, perfect for swift and efficient ad campaigns.

Icon 2

Engage Audiences on Social Media

Generate captivating social media clips quickly, ensuring your promo videos capture attention and drive engagement across platforms.

Icon 3

Share Compelling Customer Stories

Showcase customer success with dynamic AI-generated videos, enhancing your brand's narrative and building trust through authentic storytelling.

Have questions? We have answers

What makes HeyGen's AI promo video maker unique?

HeyGen utilizes cutting-edge AI technology to transform scripts into engaging promotional videos with AI avatars and voiceovers, simplifying the video creation process for users.

How can HeyGen assist with adding subtitles?

HeyGen automatically generates subtitles and captions, making it easy for creators to add these elements without manual input, enhancing video accessibility across various platforms.

Can I customize branding elements in my video using HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen provides branding controls that allow users to incorporate logos and colors, ensuring videos maintain consistent brand identity.

How does HeyGen support different video formats for social media?

With HeyGen, users can easily resize videos to fit various aspect ratios, ensuring optimal presentation across all social media channels.

Explore more AI powered tools

Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent

