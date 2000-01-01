Create Stunning Videos with a Free Online Video Maker
Effortlessly produce captivating videos using our easy-to-use AI-powered tools. Enjoy seamless integration of voiceovers and utilize a rich stock media library for vibrant results.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How a Free Online Video Maker Works
Easily create stunning videos in just a few steps with our intuitive video editing tools and features.
Create Your Project
Start by setting up your project in our free online video maker. Use the easy-to-use interface to choose the right aspect ratio, ensuring your video is perfect for any platform.
Select a Video Template
Browse through a variety of video templates that suit your style and message. These pre-made designs streamline the creative process, letting you focus on personalization.
Add Engaging Content
Incorporate elements like music, voiceovers, and stock media from our vast library. Enhance your video with multi-layered timeline editing and AI-powered tools for a professional touch.
Export and Share
Once satisfied, export your video in high resolution, up to 4K. Share directly to social platforms or download it without a watermark for seamless integration into your branding.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Transform Videos with HeyGen: Free Online Video Maker
Discover how HeyGen's free video maker streamlines video creation with AI, templates, and editing tools, enhancing storytelling and creativity.
Create Engaging Social Media Videos Instantly
Use HeyGen to craft eye-catching social media videos swiftly, enhancing engagement and reach with AI-powered tools.
High-Impact Ad Creation Simplified
Produce high-performing ads in minutes using HeyGen's AI video generation, boosting marketing effectiveness and visibility.
Effortless Course Content Production
Design educational content and courses faster with HeyGen, broadening your learner base and simplifying content creation.
Have questions? We have answers
What makes HeyGen a standout free online video maker?
HeyGen combines advanced AI-powered tools with an easy-to-use interface, making video creation seamless and intuitive. With access to extensive video templates and a robust stock media library, users can produce professional-grade videos effortlessly.
Can HeyGen's AI video generator create videos from a script?
Yes, HeyGen's text-to-video feature allows you to transform your script into dynamic videos with AI avatars and custom voiceovers, ensuring content is engaging and polished.
How does HeyGen support multi-layered timeline editing?
HeyGen's online video maker includes multi-layered timeline editing, enabling users to arrange scenes, add music, generate captions, and apply voiceovers with precision, all within a streamlined workspace.
Does HeyGen offer video exports in 4K resolution?
Absolutely, HeyGen provides 4K resolution exports, allowing your creations to shine in high definition, ready to be shared across social media platforms.
Explore more AI powered tools
Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.