Foundation Support Video Maker: Create Impactful Videos

Create compelling fundraising videos that drive engagement and donations for your non-profit, leveraging HeyGen's powerful Voiceover generation.

Imagine crafting an inspiring 60-second fundraising video designed for potential donors and community members, highlighting the tangible positive impact of your foundation's work. The visual style should be warm and uplifting, featuring real-world footage of beneficiaries, accompanied by soft, hopeful background music. Utilize HeyGen's Media library/stock support for compelling visuals and leverage Voiceover generation to deliver a powerful, heartfelt message that drives engagement and donations.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Prompt 1
Develop a concise 45-second mission and vision explainer video, targeting new website visitors, social media followers, and prospective corporate partners. Adopt a modern, clean visual aesthetic with animated graphics to convey information effectively, complemented by a professional, clear voiceover. This AI video should employ HeyGen's AI avatars and Text-to-video from script feature to articulate your charity's core purpose and operational transparency.
Prompt 2
Create an energetic 30-second volunteer spotlight video for social media, aimed at individuals keen to contribute their time and skills. The visual and audio style should be authentic and personal, using quick cuts of volunteers in action and upbeat, motivating music. Enhance the message with HeyGen's Subtitles/captions for broader accessibility and utilize pre-designed Templates & scenes to efficiently create videos that encourage new sign-ups.
Prompt 3
Produce a compelling 50-second campaign launch video or specific project update, intended for existing supporters, stakeholders, and local media. The visual style should be professional and informative, portraying progress and future goals with an urgent yet hopeful tone, supported by an authoritative voice. Ensure optimal presentation across platforms by utilizing HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports and professional Voiceover generation to clearly communicate immediate needs and foster engagement and donations for your latest initiative.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Your Foundation Support Video Maker Works

Craft compelling fundraising videos quickly and easily with AI, engaging your audience and securing vital support for your cause.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template or Start Fresh
Begin by selecting from a variety of video templates designed for non-profits, or opt for a blank canvas to create your unique fundraising video.
2
Step 2
Add Your Content and Visuals
Incorporate your own media files or utilize the extensive Media library/stock support to enhance your message with relevant images and video clips.
3
Step 3
Generate Professional Voiceovers
Bring your script to life with natural-sounding Voiceover generation, ensuring your message is heard clearly and effectively.
4
Step 4
Refine and Export Your Video
Finalize your video with easy-to-use editing tools, then leverage Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for all your social media and digital platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen's AI video maker empowers non-profits to create compelling fundraising videos. Easily generate charity videos to boost engagement and donations for your foundation.

Inspire Support with Motivational Stories

.

Develop heartfelt motivational videos that share your foundation's impact, fostering connection and encouraging donations from your audience.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my creative video projects with AI?

HeyGen empowers you to create engaging videos effortlessly using advanced AI technology. You can transform scripts into compelling video content with realistic AI avatars and generate dynamic voiceovers, streamlining your entire video creation process.

Does HeyGen offer templates for fundraising and charity videos?

Yes, HeyGen provides a selection of customizable video templates perfect for fundraising videos and charity initiatives. Our intuitive drag-and-drop editing tools allow non-profits to easily create impactful messages, fostering greater engagement and donations.

What tools does HeyGen provide for professional video customization?

HeyGen offers robust features for professional video customization, including extensive media library/stock support to enrich your content. You can also apply branding controls like logos and colors to ensure your videos align perfectly with your organization's identity for online and social media distribution.

How does HeyGen help make videos more accessible and impactful?

HeyGen includes an Auto Subtitle Generator and advanced Voiceover generation capabilities, making your videos accessible to a wider audience. These features ensure your message is clearly understood, enhancing the impact of your foundation support videos.

