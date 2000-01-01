Create Stunning Facebook Video Ads Effortlessly

Utilize AI avatars and intuitive video editing tools to craft captivating Facebook video ads. Enjoy seamless branding controls, including logo and color integrations.

504/2000
Step 1
Enter Prompt
Step 2
Click Generate Button
Step 3
Watch Your Video Come To Life
-Videos generated
-Avatars generated
-Videos translated
The world's leading companies trust HeyGen
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

How to use HeyGen's Video Maker

Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How it works

How to Use the Facebook Video Ad Creator

Learn how to easily create captivating Facebook video ads using intuitive tools and AI-powered features in just four steps.

Step 1

Create Your Video Script

Start by crafting a compelling script for your ad. Use HeyGen’s Text-to-Video feature to effortlessly convert your text into engaging video content. This ensures your message is clear and impactful.

Step 2

Choose a Template

Select from a wide range of professionally-designed templates. Customize the template using the drag-and-drop editor to make your ad stand out, enhancing viewer engagement.

Step 3

Add Voiceover and Subtitles

Enhance your ad with HeyGen’s Voiceover generation tool, offering realistic voiceovers in multiple languages. Don't forget to add subtitles for clarity and wider accessibility.

Step 4

Export Your Video Ad

Once you've finalized your ad, export it in the desired aspect ratio suitable for Facebook, and ensure it's ready for uploading. Publish your compelling video ad and watch it grab attention.

Reviews

HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying

HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.

G2-White-Orange-Icon

Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go

I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.

- Jacob B.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation

Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.

- Corneliu C.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation

HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.

- Brent M.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Finally, an AI video platform that feels human

The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.

- Magnus J.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos

Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.

- Christine B.

Use Cases

Optimize Facebook Video Ads with HeyGen

Discover how HeyGen's AI tools enhance Facebook video ad creation, delivering engaging content efficiently and effectively.

Icon 1

Create High-Performing Ads in Minutes

Leverage AI to rapidly design Facebook video ads that captivate and convert your target audience.

Icon 2

Generate Engaging Social Media Videos

Produce captivating video content tailored for Facebook, ensuring your ads stand out and engage viewers.

Icon 3

Inspire with Motivational Videos

Use HeyGen to craft motivating video ads that resonate deeply with your audience, boosting brand recognition and ad effectiveness.

Have questions? We have answers

How does HeyGen's AI Facebook Video Ads Maker streamline ad creation?

HeyGen offers an intuitive video editor equipped with AI-powered tools to simplify the creation of Facebook video ads. With drag-and-drop features, professionally-designed templates, and AI avatars, users can efficiently craft engaging ads tailored to their brand.

What features make HeyGen stand out for Facebook video ad creation?

HeyGen provides a comprehensive set of features for crafting Facebook video ads, including customizable templates, text-to-video from scripts, and branding controls like logos and colors. These capabilities enable marketers to produce custom video content that aligns seamlessly with their brand.

Can I add voiceovers and subtitles to my Facebook video ads using HeyGen?

Absolutely! HeyGen allows you to enhance your Facebook video ads with AI-generated voiceovers and subtitles. These features ensure that your message is clear and accessible to a wider audience, elevating the overall impact of your advertisements.

What support does HeyGen offer for varying video formats and exports?

HeyGen supports diverse video formats and offers easy aspect-ratio resizing to ensure your Facebook video ads look great on all platforms. Additionally, media library access and stock support make it easy to source quality content for your video campaigns.

Explore more AI powered tools

Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent

Product Explainer VideoCreate Video MarketingMarketing Video MakerInvideo Black FridaySales VideoPromotion VideoExplainer Video ExamplesShort Video AdsDemo VideoProduct Demo VideoVideo Ad MakerB2B Video MarketingCustomer Video ReviewsBrand Storytelling Video30 Second Explainer VideoVideo ProspectingUgc AdsProduct Video ExamplesTestimonial Video AdsCall To Action Video3D Video MakerAi Video MakerTwitter Video ToolVideo CreatorVideo Template

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

CTA background
Create Stunning Facebook Video Ads | Effortless with HeyGen