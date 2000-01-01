Create Stunning Facebook Video Ads Effortlessly
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How to Use the Facebook Video Ad Creator
Learn how to easily create captivating Facebook video ads using intuitive tools and AI-powered features in just four steps.
Create Your Video Script
Start by crafting a compelling script for your ad. Use HeyGen’s Text-to-Video feature to effortlessly convert your text into engaging video content. This ensures your message is clear and impactful.
Choose a Template
Select from a wide range of professionally-designed templates. Customize the template using the drag-and-drop editor to make your ad stand out, enhancing viewer engagement.
Add Voiceover and Subtitles
Enhance your ad with HeyGen’s Voiceover generation tool, offering realistic voiceovers in multiple languages. Don't forget to add subtitles for clarity and wider accessibility.
Export Your Video Ad
Once you've finalized your ad, export it in the desired aspect ratio suitable for Facebook, and ensure it's ready for uploading. Publish your compelling video ad and watch it grab attention.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Optimize Facebook Video Ads with HeyGen
Discover how HeyGen's AI tools enhance Facebook video ad creation, delivering engaging content efficiently and effectively.
Create High-Performing Ads in Minutes
Leverage AI to rapidly design Facebook video ads that captivate and convert your target audience.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos
Produce captivating video content tailored for Facebook, ensuring your ads stand out and engage viewers.
Inspire with Motivational Videos
Use HeyGen to craft motivating video ads that resonate deeply with your audience, boosting brand recognition and ad effectiveness.
Have questions? We have answers
How does HeyGen's AI Facebook Video Ads Maker streamline ad creation?
HeyGen offers an intuitive video editor equipped with AI-powered tools to simplify the creation of Facebook video ads. With drag-and-drop features, professionally-designed templates, and AI avatars, users can efficiently craft engaging ads tailored to their brand.
What features make HeyGen stand out for Facebook video ad creation?
HeyGen provides a comprehensive set of features for crafting Facebook video ads, including customizable templates, text-to-video from scripts, and branding controls like logos and colors. These capabilities enable marketers to produce custom video content that aligns seamlessly with their brand.
Can I add voiceovers and subtitles to my Facebook video ads using HeyGen?
Absolutely! HeyGen allows you to enhance your Facebook video ads with AI-generated voiceovers and subtitles. These features ensure that your message is clear and accessible to a wider audience, elevating the overall impact of your advertisements.
What support does HeyGen offer for varying video formats and exports?
HeyGen supports diverse video formats and offers easy aspect-ratio resizing to ensure your Facebook video ads look great on all platforms. Additionally, media library access and stock support make it easy to source quality content for your video campaigns.
