Create Stunning Facebook Cover Videos Easily

Leverage our intuitive drag-and-drop editor to make dynamic Facebook cover videos with custom animations and music effortlessly. Transform your page's first impression.

428/2000
Step 1
Enter Prompt
Step 2
Click Generate Button
Step 3
Watch Your Video Come To Life
-Videos generated
-Avatars generated
-Videos translated
The world's leading companies trust HeyGen
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

How to use HeyGen's Video Maker

Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How it works

How to Make Facebook Cover Videos Work for You

Follow these steps to effortlessly create captivating Facebook cover videos using our intuitive online tools.

Step 1

Create Your Video Layout

Begin by selecting one of our professionally designed video templates that fits your brand's aesthetic. Utilize our drag and drop editor to customize the layout to suit your content.

Step 2

Add Engaging Media

Enhance your video by incorporating high-quality visuals from our media library. You can also upload your own images or clips to ensure your video stands out on Facebook.

Step 3

Apply Unique Effects

Bring your video to life with custom animations and dynamic transitions. Use our AI-powered video editing tools to add filters and effects that capture your brand's unique style.

Step 4

Export and Share Seamlessly

Once satisfied, export your video in the perfect aspect ratio for Facebook cover videos. With HeyGen, your project is ready to be shared and impress your audience instantly.

Reviews

HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying

HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.

G2-White-Orange-Icon

Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go

I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.

- Jacob B.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation

Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.

- Corneliu C.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation

HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.

- Brent M.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Finally, an AI video platform that feels human

The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.

- Magnus J.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos

Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.

- Christine B.

Use Cases

Create Stunning Facebook Cover Videos with HeyGen

Discover how HeyGen transforms Facebook cover video creation with AI-powered tools, simplifying the process and elevating engagement through dynamic visual content.

Icon 1

Effortless Social Media Videos

Generate captivating Facebook cover videos in minutes with HeyGen’s user-friendly platform.

Icon 2

AI-Driven Ad Creation

Leverage AI to craft high-performing, eye-catching Facebook video ads swiftly.

Icon 3

Engaging Storytelling Made Easy

Utilize HeyGen's features to create engaging Facebook video stories that captivate audiences.

Have questions? We have answers

How can HeyGen help me create Facebook cover videos?

HeyGen empowers you to make stunning Facebook cover videos with ease. Using AI-powered tools and customizable templates, you can add logos, music, and even unique animations to your videos, making them stand out.

Can I customize Facebook videos with HeyGen's features?

Absolutely! With HeyGen, you can personalize your Facebook videos using its drag-and-drop editor, access to a vast media library, and the ability to add custom branding elements like logos and colors.

Does HeyGen offer online tools for video creation?

Yes, HeyGen offers a robust suite of online tools perfect for crafting Facebook videos. From text-to-video capabilities to voiceover generation, it integrates AI to streamline your creative process.

What are the benefits of using HeyGen's templates for Facebook videos?

HeyGen's templates are designed to jumpstart your video creation journey. They provide a flexible foundation, allowing you to add effects, music, and captions effortlessly while maintaining your brand's unique style.

Explore more AI powered tools

Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent

Twitter Video ToolShorts VideoTemplate For Instagram StorySocial Media Video TemplatesShort Form Video ExamplesYoutube Shorts TemplateInsta VideoMusic Video MakerLyric Video MakerLyrics Video MakerTiktok TemplatesYoutube Video MakerTiktok Video MakerMeme Video MakerYoutube Video GeneratorTwitter VideoPinterest VideoTiktok Video GeneratorStream Starting Soon VideoDress Change Videos3D Video MakerAi Video MakerMarketing Video MakerCreate Video MarketingProduct Explainer Video

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

CTA background
Facebook Cover Video Maker | Effortless Creation | HeyGen