How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Facebook Ad Video Works
Create engaging Facebook ad videos using HeyGen's powerful tools to enhance your marketing strategy.
Create with AI Avatars
Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to add a dynamic touch to your Facebook ad videos. Craft a story using these engaging virtual personas that resonate with your audience and stand out in the feed.
Customize with Branding Controls
Enhance your video with HeyGen's branding controls, incorporating your business logo and color schemes. Ensure your brand identity shines through, making your ads easily recognizable on Facebook.
Add Subtitles for Accessibility
Increase the reach of your video ads by adding captions or subtitles with HeyGen's subtitle feature. This ensures your message is conveyed clearly, even when the video is watched without sound.
Export in Optimal Aspect Ratios
Once your video is ready, use HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing to export it in formats that best suit Facebook's ad placements. This ensures your ad maintains quality and captures attention across different devices.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Have questions? We have answers
How does HeyGen enhance Facebook video ad creation?
HeyGen empowers users to create compelling Facebook video ads by offering AI-driven tools such as text-to-video conversion and voiceover generation. These features streamline the video ad creation process, allowing for quick and effective storytelling.
What technical features support video ad campaigns on HeyGen?
HeyGen offers robust technical features for video ad campaigns, including aspect-ratio resizing and export options, ensuring your ads are optimized for multiple placements, like Facebook and Instagram. Additionally, the platform provides branding controls to maintain consistency across all ads.
Can HeyGen facilitate dynamic animations in video storytelling?
Yes, HeyGen enables the creation of dynamic animations through its rich media library and templates, allowing for engaging and visually appealing video storytelling. These features help capture attention and enhance viewer engagement.
Is audience targeting integrated into HeyGen's video ad tools?
While HeyGen excels in video ad creation, audience targeting is typically handled post-creation on platforms like Facebook Ads Manager. However, HeyGen ensures your video content is perfectly crafted for effective targeting once uploaded.
