Unlock the potential of engaging Facebook ads using customizable templates with HeyGen's AI-powered tools. Create captivating video ads quickly with drag-and-drop simplicity.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Facebook Ad Templates Work
Crafting engaging Facebook Ads is a breeze with customizable templates designed to boost your social media marketing efforts.
Select an Ad Template
Dive into our extensive library of Facebook ad templates and choose one that aligns with your marketing goals. These templates are professionally designed to maximize engagement.
Customize with Drag-and-Drop Tools
Tailor your selected template using our intuitive drag-and-drop tools. Modify text, colors, and layout to fit your brand identity and captivate your audience.
Incorporate Stock Images & Graphics
Enhance your ad by integrating high-quality stock images and social media graphics from our media library. These visuals are curated to elevate your ad creative.
Export for Facebook Ads
Once satisfied with your design, export it in the ideal format for Facebook Ads. Ensure seamless integration with your social media marketing strategy and enhance your conversions.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Craft Compelling Facebook Ads with HeyGen
Discover HeyGen's capabilities to create dynamic, customizable Facebook ad templates that captivate and convert. Boost your social media marketing efficiently.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos
Quickly create captivating Facebook video ads that engage audiences and increase conversion rates.
High-Performing Ad Creation with AI Video
Design effective and visually appealing Facebook ads in minutes using HeyGen's AI-driven tools.
Showcase Customer Success Stories with AI Videos
Craft compelling Facebook ads by highlighting real customer experiences to enhance credibility and drive sales.
Have questions? We have answers
How can HeyGen assist in creating engaging Facebook ads?
HeyGen simplifies the creation of engaging Facebook Ads by offering customizable templates and drag-and-drop tools. With its media library and stock image support, crafting eye-catching visuals becomes seamless.
What features make HeyGen's ad templates unique?
HeyGen's ad templates stand out due to their flexibility, allowing users to integrate AI avatars, branding controls, and stock imagery. This ensures each ad is not only creative but also aligns with your brand's identity.
Can HeyGen help in increasing ad conversions on Facebook?
Yes, HeyGen aids in boosting ad conversions by enabling creative ad designs that capture attention. Its text-to-video and voiceover generation tools help produce compelling ads that resonate with audiences.
Why should small business owners consider using HeyGen for Facebook ads?
Small business owners benefit from HeyGen's user-friendly interface and powerful features, including aspect-ratio resizing for different social platforms and custom branding options, helping them stand out in a competitive market.
