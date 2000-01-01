Express Video Creation with AI: Your Easy Video Editor
Harness the power of AI avatars to create stunning videos effortlessly. With features like text-to-video and voiceover generation, your content is ready for web, social, and OTT platforms without watermarks or monthly fees.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Express Video Works with AI Precision
Easily create dynamic and captivating videos using AI tools. Follow these steps for seamless video generation and publishing.
Create Using AI Prompts
Start your video journey by utilizing the 'AI Prompt To Video' feature. This tool allows you to input your creative ideas, which the system then converts into a structured video script, setting the foundation for your captivating video.
Choose Dynamic AI Avatars
Bring your video to life with HeyGen's 'AI Avatars'. Select characters that best represent your story, ensuring consistency and engagement. These avatars are designed to connect with your audience effectively.
Add Professional Voiceovers
Enhance your video's auditory experience by leveraging 'Voiceover Generation'. This feature provides clear, professional voiceovers that match the tone and style of your content, enhancing your message delivery.
Apply Subtitles and Captions
Ensure accessibility and wider reach by applying 'Subtitles and Captions' to your video. This step helps communicate your message clearly, allowing audiences from various backgrounds to understand and engage with your content.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Unlock Express Video Creation with HeyGen
Transform your ideas into captivating express videos using HeyGen's AI capabilities for creative and impactful content.
High-Impact Ad Creation with AI
Effortlessly create impactful advertisements in minutes, maximizing engagement and ROI with HeyGen's AI-driven tools.
Create Compelling Social Media Clips
Quickly generate engaging social media videos that resonate with audiences and drive interaction using HeyGen's intuitive AI video tools.
Boost Educational Reach Through Video
Easily expand educational content and reach more learners by transforming complex topics into engaging AI-generated video courses.
Have questions? We have answers
How does HeyGen's AI video creation work?
HeyGen's AI video creation seamlessly combines text-to-video capabilities with AI avatars, allowing users to generate engaging content efficiently. By providing a script, HeyGen transforms it into a dynamic video with customizable templates and scenes.
What technical features does HeyGen offer for video editors?
HeyGen provides a comprehensive suite of tools for video editors, including aspect-ratio resizing, media library access, and branding controls such as logos and colors. These features enable precise editing and publishing across various platforms.
Can I add subtitles and captions using HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen simplifies the process of adding subtitles and captions to your videos, enhancing accessibility and engagement. This feature is perfect for creating inclusive content effortlessly.
Does HeyGen support AI-generated voiceovers?
Absolutely, HeyGen offers AI-generated voiceovers, adding a professional touch to your videos. With multiple voice options available, you can tailor the audio to suit your brand's tone perfectly.
