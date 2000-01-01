Create Engaging Explainer Videos Effortlessly
Transform your message into captivating visual stories using HeyGen's AI avatars and lifelike animations. Perfect for marketing strategy, no experience needed.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How to Create an Explainer Video
Learn how to make captivating explainer videos using HeyGen's AI-powered tools, making your story clear, concise, and visually compelling.
Create Your Script
Start your explainer video project by crafting a clear and engaging script. With HeyGen's Text-to-Video feature, convert your script into a visual storyline in seconds, ensuring your message is precise and easy to understand.
Choose an Explainer Video Template
Select from a variety of explainer video templates that fit your video's theme. HeyGen offers a robust library of templates tailored for different styles, whether you prefer 2D animation, 3D animation, or whiteboard videos.
Add Lifelike AI Avatars
Enhance your narrative with HeyGen's lifelike AI avatars that bring your story to life. These avatars add a human touch, delivering your message with realism and relatability, perfect for product demos and brand stories.
Apply Voiceover and Captions
Utilize HeyGen's voiceover generation tool to create professional audio narration that matches your video. Don't forget to include subtitles or captions for accessibility and international reach.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Enhance Explainer Videos with HeyGen's AI Solutions
Explore how HeyGen's AI tools revolutionize explainer videos with engaging content, rapid production, and global reach, making complex topics accessible.
Rapid Creation of High-Performance Ads
Craft compelling explainer videos swiftly, leveraging AI to maximize impact and engagement.
Engage Learners with Dynamic Courses
Utilize HeyGen's tools to produce immersive courses that captivate and educate a global audience.
Boost Social Media with Quick Clips
Generate eye-catching social media content in minutes, enhancing your explainer videos' reach and appeal.
Have questions? We have answers
What sets HeyGen's explainer video maker apart?
HeyGen stands out with its use of lifelike AI avatars and a comprehensive drag-and-drop interface, enabling users to create engaging explainer videos effortlessly. Our platform offers a wide array of explainer video templates and 2D and 3D animations, helping you craft visually compelling stories that resonate with your audience.
How does HeyGen facilitate explainer video creation?
With HeyGen, creating explainer videos is intuitive and efficient. Utilize AI tools like text-to-video from scripts and voiceover generation to streamline the production process. Our extensive media library provides ample resources for custom visuals, and branding controls ensure your videos align with your unique marketing strategy.
Can HeyGen enhance my video with audio features?
Absolutely! HeyGen's voiceover generation tool and built-in support for subtitles and captions enrich your explainer videos with engaging audio elements. Craft the perfect narrative with ease using HeyGen's robust audio capabilities.
How can I use HeyGen for product demos?
HeyGen offers specialized templates and lifelike AI avatars perfect for transforming product features into dynamic visual stories. With HeyGen, you can create compelling product demos that simplify complex ideas, making them easily digestible for your audience on various platforms.
