Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Craft a compelling 30-second promotional clip targeted at small business owners and marketers, showcasing a new product or service with a fast-paced, modern visual style and upbeat background music. Easily create videos by leveraging HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to quickly transform your ideas into a high-quality video that grabs attention.
Develop an informative 60-second presentation video for corporate trainers or presenters, explaining a complex topic using clean, instructional graphics and a clear, calm narration. This video maker tool allows for seamless creation; utilize HeyGen's extensive templates & scenes to structure your content effectively, ensuring a polished and impactful video for your audience.
Imagine a captivating 30-second short video designed for content creators and online learners, delivering a quick tip or tutorial in a bright, friendly animation style with clear on-screen text. To ensure broad accessibility, incorporate HeyGen's automatic subtitles/captions, making your online content engaging and understandable for everyone.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen, an advanced AI video maker, simplifies creating professional, high-quality videos for experiential projects. Easily produce engaging content to enhance learning outcomes.
Expand Educational Reach.
Quickly create more high-quality video courses, enabling broader reach and engaging more learners globally for various experiential projects.
Enhance Project Engagement.
Significantly boost engagement and retention in your experiential projects and training programs using AI-driven video content.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create professional videos easily?
HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create high-quality video content using intuitive AI tools. Our platform functions as a powerful video maker, transforming your text into engaging videos featuring AI avatars and professional templates, making the entire process easy and efficient.
What kind of experiential projects can I create with HeyGen?
HeyGen is a versatile experiential projects video maker, allowing you to craft dynamic presentations and engaging animations online. Leverage our extensive template library and advanced AI tools to create immersive video experiences for any project.
Does HeyGen offer AI tools for flexible video editing?
Yes, HeyGen provides robust AI tools designed to streamline and enhance your video editing process, offering Flexible Editing capabilities. You can generate realistic voiceovers, add automated subtitles, and even create AI avatars to produce professional, high-quality video content with ease.
Can I create stunning clips and edit videos online with HeyGen?
Absolutely! HeyGen is an entirely online platform that enables you to create stunning clips and edit videos directly from your browser. Our platform provides various templates, media assets, and AI-powered features to help you produce professional video content efficiently.