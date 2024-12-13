Get More Students with Our Enrollment Overview Video Maker

Effortlessly craft engaging enrollment videos from script to screen. Utilize our AI-powered text-to-video feature to simplify creation and attract more students.

Create a compelling 45-second enrollment overview video for prospective students and their parents. This video should feature a dynamic and inspiring visual style, complemented by an upbeat background track and a professional voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation feature, making it perfect for showcasing your program.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a concise 30-second video for admissions teams and marketing professionals, using HeyGen's templates & scenes to customize video content. Employ a clean, modern, and informative visual style with on-screen text highlights and a calm, authoritative AI avatar to present key benefits clearly.
Prompt 2
Produce a heartfelt 60-second social media video aimed at high school counselors and university partners to boost enrollment. Design a story-driven, emotionally resonant piece featuring student testimonials, ensuring accessibility with clear subtitles/captions generated using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability.
Prompt 3
Design a punchy 15-second video for busy prospective applicants scrolling through social feeds. Focus on fast-paced, visually rich video creation with animated text and quick scene changes, optimized for mobile viewing using HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature and supported by its media library.
step preview
Copy the prompt
step preview
Paste into the Creation box
step preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How enrollment overview video maker Works

Create compelling program enrollment videos quickly and easily to attract prospective students with HeyGen's intuitive video creation platform.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script or Choose a Template
Start by writing your detailed script or selecting from diverse video templates. This foundation streamlines your video creation process for impactful enrollment overview videos.
2
Step 2
Customize with Engaging Visuals and Branding
Personalize your video by adding Engaging Visuals from a comprehensive media library. Ensure consistency with your institution's identity by utilizing Branding controls for logos and colors.
3
Step 3
Generate Professional Voiceovers and Captions
Enhance clarity and engagement with high-quality Voiceover generation from your script. Ensure accessibility for all viewers by automatically adding accurate subtitles/captions.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Program Enrollment Videos
Finalize your enrollment overview video and utilize Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to prepare it for various platforms, ensuring maximum reach and effectiveness in student recruitment.

Use Cases

Elevate your enrollment overview video maker experience with HeyGen. Effortlessly create compelling program enrollment videos using AI-powered video generation to boost enrollment and student recruitment.

Produce Engaging Social Media Content

Craft dynamic social media videos and clips from your enrollment overviews to capture attention and drive interest.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creative process for program enrollment videos?

HeyGen empowers users to create engaging visuals for program enrollment videos through its intuitive interface. You can effortlessly create video script content and generate stunning visuals to captivate your audience, boosting student recruitment efforts.

Can I customize enrollment overview videos with my institution's branding?

Absolutely! HeyGen offers robust branding controls, allowing you to customize video content with your logo, colors, and other brand elements. Utilize our diverse video templates to ensure your enrollment overview video perfectly aligns with your institution's identity.

What makes HeyGen an effective AI-powered video maker for boosting enrollment?

HeyGen leverages AI-powered video generation to streamline the creation of high-quality content. This allows you to quickly produce professional program enrollment videos, including natural voiceovers and captions, helping to boost enrollment efficiently.

How can HeyGen help create accessible and shareable videos for student recruitment?

HeyGen simplifies the creation of accessible videos by offering automatic captions and various aspect ratio exports for social media platforms. Easily share your student recruitment videos to reach a wider audience and enhance engagement, making HeyGen a versatile video maker.

