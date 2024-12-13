Enrollment Orientation Video Maker: Simplify Your Student Onboarding

Streamline student onboarding by transforming your script into engaging orientation videos instantly with Text-to-video from script.

For university administrators, an impactful 1-minute enrollment orientation video is crucial for introducing campus facilities and academic expectations. This video should feature clean, professional visuals with smooth transitions, complemented by a clear, authoritative voiceover. By leveraging HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability, the creation process can efficiently transform written content into engaging spoken narration, ensuring consistent and accurate introductory messages for new students.

Prompt 1
Imagine a 90-second onboarding video designed specifically for HR professionals in tech companies, aimed at streamlining the initial welcome and policy overview for new hires. A dynamic and modern aesthetic, complete with custom branding and an upbeat, reassuring tone, is essential. HeyGen's AI avatars can be effectively employed here to present complex information with clarity and consistency, delivering a personalized yet scalable introduction to the company culture and essential procedures.
Prompt 2
Online course instructors often need to simplify complex scientific concepts for their students; this 2-minute education video addresses that need. Its visual aesthetic should incorporate engaging animated graphics and clear on-screen text, supported by a calm, instructional voice. The power of HeyGen's Voiceover generation feature can be harnessed to create a polished and consistent narration, ensuring every key term is pronounced correctly and with appropriate emphasis, thereby making the learning experience more accessible.
Prompt 3
College admissions teams require a concise 45-second video to effectively welcome new students and offer a quick glimpse into campus life. This video needs a vibrant and welcoming visual style, incorporating diverse student imagery and an energetic, inspiring background soundtrack. Using HeyGen's Templates & scenes, admissions staff can quickly assemble a professional-looking orientation video that powerfully resonates with incoming students, fostering a strong sense of belonging before their arrival.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Make an Enrollment Orientation Video

Craft engaging and informative orientation videos for new students effortlessly with AI-powered tools, ensuring a warm welcome and clear guidance.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script or Select a Template
Start by writing your orientation message or choose from a variety of video templates to quickly structure your content.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar
Select a professional AI avatar to be the friendly face of your institution, guiding new students through essential information.
3
Step 3
Generate Voiceovers and Enhance Visuals
Utilize AI to generate natural-sounding voiceovers from your script and add relevant media library elements or stock footage to enrich the presentation.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your orientation video, apply any branding controls, and export it in your desired format, ready to welcome your new students.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers institutions to create compelling enrollment orientation videos quickly. Leverage AI-powered tools for efficient video creation, ensuring new students feel welcomed and prepared.

Inspire and Welcome New Students with Engaging Videos

Craft motivational welcome videos that instill confidence and excitement in new enrollees, fostering a positive start to their academic journey.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the technical process of creating orientation videos?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI-powered tools, including Text-to-video from script and realistic AI avatars, to streamline video creation. This empowers users to efficiently generate professional enrollment orientation videos without needing complex video editing expertise.

Can HeyGen be used as a student orientation video maker?

Absolutely! HeyGen is an ideal student orientation video maker, enabling educational institutions to welcome new students with engaging orientation videos. You can utilize our diverse video templates and high-quality voiceover generation to craft impactful and personalized messages.

What features does HeyGen offer for branding in orientation videos?

HeyGen provides robust Branding controls, allowing you to seamlessly integrate your organization's logo and specific brand colors directly into your onboarding video maker projects. This ensures every education video maintains a consistent, professional, and on-brand appearance.

How quickly can I produce an enrollment video with HeyGen?

HeyGen's intuitive online video maker platform, combined with our AI-powered tools and extensive media library, significantly accelerates video creation. You can efficiently transform a script into a polished enrollment orientation video, saving valuable time and resources.

