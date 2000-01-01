Unlock the Power of End Screens for Your Videos

How to use HeyGen's Video Maker

Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How it works

How End Screens Work

Learn how to effectively create YouTube end screens using HeyGen's intuitive tools to enhance viewer engagement.

Step 1

Choose a Template

Begin by selecting a pre-designed end screen template from HeyGen's rich media library. These templates are crafted to suit various themes and styles, helping you maintain a consistent brand image.

Step 2

Customize the Design

Modify your chosen template with HeyGen's branding controls. Adjust colors, add your logo, and incorporate design elements to align the end screen with your video's aesthetic.

Step 3

Add a Call to Action

Enhance your end screen with a powerful call to action. Use HeyGen's text-to-video feature to integrate engaging phrases that encourage viewers to subscribe or explore more content.

Step 4

Apply Animated Elements

Bring your end screen to life by adding animated elements. Use HeyGen's versatile video editing tools to introduce dynamic visuals that grab attention and boost viewer interaction.

Reviews

HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying

HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.

G2-White-Orange-Icon

Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go

I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.

- Jacob B.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation

Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.

- Corneliu C.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation

HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.

- Brent M.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Finally, an AI video platform that feels human

The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.

- Magnus J.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos

Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.

- Christine B.

Have questions? We have answers

What are YouTube end screen templates, and how can HeyGen enhance them?

YouTube end screen templates are pre-designed layouts that you can use to add final touches to your videos, such as call to actions or links to other content. HeyGen elevates this process with customizable options that allow you to integrate branding, AI-generated avatars, and seamless video editing to create engaging, professional outros.

How can I design a compelling video Outro using HeyGen?

To design a compelling video Outro, HeyGen offers a range of tools including AI-driven templates, an intuitive media library, and branding controls. These features make it easy to incorporate animated elements and personalized call to actions that effectively retain your audience's attention.

Can HeyGen assist with creating end screens for TikTok and Instagram Reels?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides aspect-ratio resizing capabilities and a suite of templates tailored for TikTok and Instagram Reels, allowing you to create visually striking end screens that resonate with your audience on mobile platforms.

What customization options are available for call to action buttons in HeyGen?

With HeyGen, you can customize call to action buttons to align with your brand identity. Choose from various animated templates, modify colors, and integrate logos, all while ensuring the buttons complement the overall design of your video content.

