Employee Town Hall Video Maker: Boost Internal Engagement

Streamline internal communications and host engaging virtual events by transforming your scripts into compelling videos with AI avatars.

Imagine producing a concise 1-minute internal communication update for all employees, featuring an AI avatar delivering key company performance metrics. The visual style should be sleek and professional with a calm, informative audio tone, leveraging HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to transform your quarterly report into an engaging broadcast.

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Employee Town Hall Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create professional and engaging employee town hall videos to connect with your team, simplifying your internal communications.

1
Step 1
Create Your Town Hall Content
Transform your meeting scripts or key messages into engaging video content using the intuitive Text-to-video from script feature. This foundational step helps streamline your message for your employee town hall video maker.
2
Step 2
Select an AI Presenter
Choose from a diverse range of lifelike AI avatars to represent your brand or deliver your message. Our AI avatars add a professional and engaging touch to your broadcast, ensuring effective employee engagement.
3
Step 3
Apply Brand Elements and Captions
Integrate your company's visual identity using Branding controls to add logos, colors, and custom fonts. Enhance accessibility and engagement by automatically generating subtitles and captions for your entire video.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Broadcast
Finalize your video with Aspect-ratio resizing & exports tailored for various platforms. Easily download your high-quality town hall videos, ready for seamless distribution as professional Town Hall Broadcasts to all your employees.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms your scripts into engaging employee town hall videos, streamlining internal communications and boosting employee engagement. Create professional Town Hall Broadcasts effortlessly.

Deliver Internal Knowledge and Updates

.

Efficiently disseminate vital company information, updates, or training modules to all employees globally through compelling AI-generated videos.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of professional employee town hall videos?

HeyGen is an intuitive video maker that transforms your scripts into engaging broadcasts using lifelike AI avatars and advanced text-to-video technology. This streamlines the production of high-quality corporate video content for your internal communications.

Can HeyGen help customize my town hall broadcasts with company branding?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides comprehensive branding tools, allowing you to choose from a variety of templates and apply your company's branding, including logos and colors. This ensures your town hall videos maintain a consistent professional appearance.

What features does HeyGen offer to enhance accessibility for virtual town hall videos?

HeyGen automatically generates accurate subtitles and captions, making your virtual town hall videos accessible to a wider audience. This commitment to accessibility ensures all employees can engage with your critical internal communications.

How can HeyGen streamline internal communications and employee engagement for our organization?

By leveraging HeyGen's AI-powered platform, you can produce professional town hall videos quickly and efficiently, fostering better employee engagement. Our platform for internal comms videos makes creating dynamic and informative content seamless.

