How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Effective Video Ads Work
Discover how to create compelling video ads using HeyGen's innovative features to enhance brand awareness and drive engagement.
Create Compelling Content
Start by crafting a storyline that resonates with your target audience. Use HeyGen's AI avatars to add dynamic and relatable characters to your video ads, making your message more engaging.
Select the Ideal Format
Choose from HeyGen's diverse templates and scenes to ensure your video ad visually aligns with your brand identity, enhancing visual appeal and reinforcing brand awareness.
Add Persuasive Voiceovers
Enhance emotional engagement with HeyGen's voiceover generation feature. Choose a tone that aligns with your ad's message to emphasize your call to action effectively.
Export in Multiple Formats
Use HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports to adapt your video ad for various platforms, ensuring it reaches your audience wherever they are. Maximize your video's impact and accessibility.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Harness HeyGen for Effective Video Ads Creation
Leverage HeyGen to craft compelling and effective video ads with AI-powered tools, enhancing brand awareness and audience engagement effortlessly.
High-Performance Ad Creation
Quickly create AI-driven, high-performing ads that captivate audiences and boost ROI.
Engaging Social Media Videos
Craft eye-catching videos to engage users on social platforms and amplify brand reach.
Showcase Success Stories
Use HeyGen's tools to create engaging videos that highlight customer success and drive trust.
Have questions? We have answers
How can HeyGen enhance effective video ads?
HeyGen utilizes AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to streamline the creation of engaging video ads. This ensures a creative storytelling approach, enhancing brand awareness and emotional engagement.
What features make HeyGen ideal for video advertising?
HeyGen offers a comprehensive suite of tools, including voiceover generation, templates, and branding controls, enabling marketers to create impactful and visually appealing advertising content with ease.
Why choose HeyGen for creating short-form video ads?
With HeyGen, marketers can efficiently produce short-form video ads using pre-designed templates and a rich media library. These features facilitate a faster creation process while maintaining high quality and creativity.
Can HeyGen optimize video ads for diverse marketing platforms?
Yes, HeyGen supports aspect-ratio resizing and exports, ensuring your video ads are seamlessly tailored for various platforms, maximizing reach and effectiveness across your marketing campaigns.
