Educational Support Video Maker: Create Engaging Learning Content

Empower teachers and students to create impactful educational videos. Use AI avatars to make learning engaging and accessible for all.

Create a vibrant 60-second tutorial video designed for high school students, explaining the basics of photosynthesis. The visual style should be animated and engaging with a clear, upbeat tone provided by realistic AI voices, ensuring a captivating learning experience. Utilize HeyGen's voiceover generation feature to bring the script to life dynamically.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a welcoming 45-second school marketing video aimed at prospective parents, showcasing the school's facilities and values. The visual aesthetic should be professional and friendly, using bright, inviting colors, accompanied by a warm and reassuring audio track delivered by an AI avatar. Leverage HeyGen's templates and AI avatars to quickly produce a polished presentation.
Prompt 2
Produce a concise 30-second educational video for teachers, demonstrating a new classroom management software feature. The visual style must be clean and instructional with screen recordings and simple graphics, alongside a clear, concise audio explanation. Incorporate HeyGen's subtitles/captions to enhance accessibility for all viewers, leveraging it as a robust educational video maker.
Prompt 3
Craft a sophisticated 50-second video creation project for university students, summarizing a research paper on climate change. The visual approach should be modern and infographic-driven, using data visualizations, supported by a confident, academic audio narration. Use HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to transform detailed information into a compelling visual summary for an engaging learning experience.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Educational Support Video Maker Works

Quickly create impactful educational videos for students and teachers with our intuitive online platform, designed to simplify video production from script to screen.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Foundation
Begin by selecting from a range of professional templates or input your script to lay the groundwork for your educational content. Our platform simplifies video creation.
2
Step 2
Add Engaging AI Avatars and Voices
Enhance your educational videos by choosing from diverse AI avatars to present your content, or record your own voiceover for a personal touch. Make learning captivating.
3
Step 3
Generate Accurate Subtitles
Ensure your content is inclusive by automatically generating precise subtitles for all your videos. This enhances accessibility and comprehension for every student.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Project
Finalize your video and export it in the optimal aspect ratio for various platforms. Distribute your completed educational support video to reach your audience effectively.

Use Cases

Empower students and teachers with an educational support video maker. Easily create engaging educational videos to enhance the learning experience with AI-powered video creation.

Enhance Learning Engagement

.

Increase student engagement and knowledge retention through dynamic, interactive educational videos, leading to better learning outcomes and support.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the process to make educational videos quickly and creatively?

HeyGen, your online video creation platform, offers a wide range of professional templates and AI-powered scripts, allowing you to easily produce high-quality content without extensive editing skills. This streamlines your creative workflow, making the learning experience more dynamic for students.

Can HeyGen provide realistic AI voices and avatars for diverse educational videos?

Yes, HeyGen features advanced AI avatars and realistic AI voices that enhance your educational videos by delivering information clearly and engagingly. You can add voiceovers with various accents and languages to cater to a global audience, improving student comprehension.

What essential features does HeyGen provide for an educational support video maker?

As a comprehensive educational support video maker, HeyGen includes critical features like automatic subtitles, text-to-video from script, and robust media library support. These tools ensure accessibility and enrich the learning experience for students and teachers alike.

How do teachers use HeyGen to create effective learning experiences?

Teachers can leverage HeyGen's intuitive drag-and-drop interface and branding controls to create consistent and professional tutorial videos or school marketing videos. This platform empowers educators to easily convey complex subjects and maintain brand identity, improving student engagement.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo