How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Dropshipping Video Ads Work
Learn to effortlessly create impactful dropshipping video ads that elevate your e-commerce game with AI-driven precision.
Create Engaging Scripts
Kickstart your dropshipping video ad journey by crafting engaging scripts that captivate and inform your audience. Use HeyGen's text-to-video feature to effortlessly convert these scripts into dynamic visuals.
Select Eye-Catching Templates
Navigate through an array of creative templates offered by HeyGen to seamlessly design your video ads. Choose templates tailored to e-commerce and dropshipping, ensuring brand consistency and appealing visuals.
Add Custom Branding Elements
Personalize your video ads by incorporating unique branding elements. Utilize HeyGen's branding controls to insert your logo and tailor colors, enhancing brand recognition and trust in every frame.
Export Your Polished Videos
Finalize your masterpiece by exporting it in a format and aspect ratio that suits your advertising needs, whether for Meta Ads or TikTok Ads. With HeyGen, optimize for any platform effortlessly.
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Boost Your Dropshipping Success with AI Video Ads
HeyGen simplifies creating viral dropshipping video ads with AI tools for high engagement and ROI.
High-performing ad creation in minutes with AI video
Leverage AI-driven tools to produce captivating video ads quickly, optimizing viewer engagement and conversion.
Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes
Create captivating social media videos swiftly to boost your dropshipping brand visibility and engagement.
Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos
Utilize AI to narrate compelling customer success stories, enhancing brand trust and attracting new clients.
Have questions? We have answers
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of dropshipping video ads?
HeyGen's AI-powered video maker allows you to effortlessly create engaging dropshipping video ads using customizable templates, intelligent captions, and a vast media library, ensuring professional-grade results with minimal effort.
Can I incorporate custom branding in my HeyGen video ads?
Yes, HeyGen provides advanced branding controls allowing you to easily integrate your logo and brand colors into any video ad, ensuring consistency with your e-commerce brand tone.
What makes HeyGen's AI video maker suitable for viral video ads?
HeyGen's AI video maker excels in producing attention-grabbing and viral video ads by offering creative tools like visual effects, animations, and engaging video templates tailored for platforms like TikTok and Meta Ads.
How does HeyGen support effective script creation for video ads?
With HeyGen, you can generate polished scripts for your video ads in any language, enhanced by AI-generated voiceovers and engaging subtitles, creating a cohesive and impactful narrative.
