Create a compelling 60-second video for potential individual donors, designed to share a powerful donor story. The visual style should be warm and hopeful, blending real-world impact footage with heartfelt testimonials, all set to gentle, inspiring background music and delivered with a clear, empathetic voiceover generated directly from your script. This fundraising video aims to forge an emotional connection.

Prompt 1
Develop a vibrant 30-second social media video targeted at engaged followers and new supporters, showcasing the tangible impact of your organization's work through dynamic storytelling. Employ a visually rich, energetic style with rapid transformations and positive outcomes, set to an upbeat, motivational soundtrack and utilizing HeyGen's diverse templates & scenes for quick, engaging production of nonprofit videos.
Prompt 2
Design a unique 45-second personalized video to deeply thank existing loyal donors, fostering continued engagement. The video should adopt a professional, direct-to-camera presentation, featuring a friendly AI avatar delivering a tailored appreciation message with clean graphics and an appreciative tone. This will help make your donor story feel truly individual to each recipient.
Prompt 3
Produce an informative 60-second video for corporate partners and foundations, outlining a specific campaign and its potential impact within your non-profit. The style should be authoritative and clear, incorporating animated text and impactful data visualizations, with the narrative expertly guided by HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to ensure precise messaging from the video maker.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How your donor storytelling video maker Works

Craft compelling narratives that resonate with your donors and drive impact, simplifying complex video creation for your nonprofit fundraising efforts.

1
Step 1
Create Your Story
Begin by outlining your donor's impactful story. Utilize our AI capabilities to generate an initial script from your key messages, ensuring a compelling narrative foundation.
2
Step 2
Select a Template
Browse a diverse collection of nonprofit templates designed to emotionally engage your audience. Pick one that best reflects your story's tone and message, providing a professional starting point.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Content
Upload donor testimonials, photos, and video clips to personalize your story. Utilize our extensive media library and stock support to add powerful visuals that reinforce your narrative.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your donor story video, adding automated subtitles for enhanced accessibility. Export your high-quality video in various formats, ready to share across all your fundraising and social media platforms.

HeyGen empowers non-profits to create compelling donor storytelling videos with AI, making fundraising videos impactful and personalized. Elevate your campaigns easily.

Inspire Philanthropic Engagement

Develop powerful, motivational videos that emotionally connect with audiences, showcasing your mission's success and inspiring new donor commitments.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance our donor storytelling videos?

HeyGen's AI video generator empowers non-profits to create compelling donor storytelling videos using AI avatars and text-to-video from script, making the creation process efficient and impactful. You can craft personalized videos that truly resonate and make a lasting impression with your audience.

Does HeyGen offer templates for nonprofit video creation?

Yes, HeyGen provides a wide range of nonprofit templates and drag-and-drop editing tools, allowing you to easily customize your video. You can upload your own media, photos, and text to create professional-quality fundraising videos without extensive technical skills.

What features does HeyGen include to ensure high-quality, branded nonprofit videos?

HeyGen offers robust branding controls, including custom logos and colors, to ensure brand consistency across your nonprofit videos. Additionally, you can utilize voiceover generation and subtitles/captions to create studio-quality content that engages a broader audience.

Can HeyGen assist in creating AI donor story videos quickly?

Absolutely. As an AI donor story video maker, HeyGen streamlines video creation by allowing you to generate video stories from a written prompt or image. This platform significantly reduces the time and effort traditionally required for video production, helping you get your donor stories out fast.

