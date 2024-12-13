Create a 45-second heartwarming thank you video for our major donors, using an authentic and sincere visual style with a professional voiceover to express deep gratitude for their leadership gifts. This personalized video message should feature an AI avatar delivering a message of appreciation, demonstrating the tangible impact of their support and reinforcing their crucial role in our mission. The professional voiceover, generated with HeyGen's voiceover generation capability, will ensure a clear and engaging delivery to strengthen donor engagement.

