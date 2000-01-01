Crop Video Online Effortlessly with Our Free Tool
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How to Crop Video Online
Follow this easy 4-step guide to crop your videos online effortlessly and without any watermarks. Perfectly resize for social media sharing.
Upload Your Video
Start by uploading your video file directly to our online platform. Simply drag and drop your file or click 'Upload' to select from your device. Our video cropper supports over 40 formats including MP4, AVI, MOV, and WMV.
Select Crop Area
Choose the desired aspect ratio or custom size to crop your video. Use our intuitive and easy-to-use cropping tool to adjust the frame and ensure it fits your needs perfectly, be it for a YouTube cover or Instagram Stories.
Preview and Adjust
Get a preview of your cropped video. Adjust the crop settings if necessary to ensure your content is framed just right. Enjoy the benefit of no watermarks on the preview video, ensuring you see your work in its purest form.
Download and Share
Once satisfied, download your cropped video in high-quality MP4 format, ready to be shared across popular social media networks. No account or subscription is required for downloads up to 4GB, making it simple and hassle-free.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Have questions? We have answers
How can I crop video files using HeyGen?
HeyGen offers an easy-to-use online video cropper that allows you to adjust aspect ratios and crop video files within seconds. Simply upload your video, select your desired custom size, and start cropping, all without needing to download any software.
Is HeyGen compatible with multiple video formats?
Yes, HeyGen supports over 40 video formats, including popular ones like MP4, AVI, MOV, and WMV. This flexibility ensures that you can crop video files regardless of their original format.
Can HeyGen handle large video file sizes?
Absolutely. HeyGen's cloud-based platform is equipped to handle video uploads up to 4 GB, ensuring you have the space needed to crop and edit your videos efficiently.
What security features does HeyGen offer when cropping videos online?
HeyGen prioritizes your video files' security with 256-bit SSL encryption, ensuring your data is safely transferred and stored during the online video cropping process.
