Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
For content creators looking to review a corrective guidance summary video maker, create a 90-second sleek and professional video. This video, aimed at a tech-savvy audience, should feature a confident AI avatar explaining the benefits of using a YouTube video summarizer, with crisp, modern visuals and a compelling voiceover.
Boost your team's productivity with a 2-minute corporate-style video for business professionals, demonstrating how a video summary generator can save time during lengthy meetings. The video should employ a clean aesthetic with an authoritative voiceover, using the text-to-video from script capability to present key takeaways efficiently.
Discover how to extract key points with timestamps effortlessly in a 45-second tutorial-style video, designed for researchers and knowledge workers. The visual style should be infographic-driven and precise, with a clear, instructional narration, utilizing HeyGen's diverse templates & scenes to illustrate the power of a Video Summarizer.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen transforms corrective guidance into engaging AI videos, making complex information digestible for enhanced learning and retention, effectively acting as your AI video summarizer.
Boost Training Effectiveness.
Enhance learning and retention of corrective guidance by creating engaging AI-powered training videos that capture attention.
Clarify Complex Information.
Use AI videos to simplify complex corrective guidance, making intricate feedback clear and easy to understand for all learners.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen facilitate AI-powered video creation?
HeyGen is an AI-powered platform that enables users to effortlessly create professional videos from text. You simply input your script, and HeyGen's advanced AI avatars will bring your content to life, transforming text into compelling visual narratives.
What language capabilities does HeyGen offer for video voiceovers?
HeyGen provides robust voiceover generation capabilities, supporting over 30+ languages to ensure your message resonates globally. Users can easily pick language options to create diverse and inclusive video content.
Can HeyGen customize videos with branding elements?
Absolutely, HeyGen, an AI-powered tool, offers comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to integrate your logo, brand colors, and custom instructions into your videos. This ensures consistency and professional representation across all your AI-generated content, letting you truly customize your visual communication.
What video formats and aspect ratios are supported by HeyGen?
HeyGen supports industry-standard export formats like MP4, MOV, and AVI, ensuring compatibility across various platforms. You can also utilize aspect-ratio resizing to optimize your videos for different channels, making the upload video process seamless.