Craft a 45-second professional onboarding video for new employees, utilizing the corporate knowledge video maker feature to introduce company culture and essential policies, all while employing engaging visual templates & scenes and a friendly, welcoming voiceover style to ensure clarity and retention.

Develop a dynamic 60-second explainer video targeting potential clients, showcasing a complex service with modern animation elements and a compelling audio style, brought to life by an AI avatar to provide a personal touch and leveraging the explainer video maker capabilities.
Produce a concise 30-second instructional video for internal team members, providing a quick software update tutorial with a clear, step-by-step visual style and on-screen text highlights, generated efficiently using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to ensure consistent messaging.
Design a helpful 90-second how-to video for end-users, demonstrating a product feature troubleshooting guide with a clear, easy-to-follow visual approach and crisp audio, enhancing accessibility and understanding through automatically generated subtitles/captions.
How a corporate knowledge video maker works

Effortlessly transform complex corporate knowledge into engaging videos using powerful AI, streamlining your internal communication and training processes.

1
Step 1
Create Your Project with a Script
Begin by leveraging HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature to input your corporate knowledge. This sets the foundation for quickly generating comprehensive instructional content.
2
Step 2
Select and Customize Your Visuals
Enhance your video by choosing from a diverse library of "AI avatars" to present your information. Personalize them to match your brand, making your content engaging, much like an advanced animation maker.
3
Step 3
Generate Professional Voiceovers and Subtitles
Bring your script to life with high-quality "Voiceover generation" in multiple languages. Automatically add accurate subtitles/captions to improve accessibility, making your training videos clear for all employees.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video for Easy Sharing
Finalize your corporate knowledge video by utilizing "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports". Produce a high-quality explainer video ready for distribution across various platforms, efficiently delivering vital information to your team.

HeyGen empowers your corporate knowledge video maker needs, enabling efficient AI video creation for engaging training and explainer videos. Streamline employee training with professional, AI-powered video content.

Simplify Complex Topics

Utilize AI video to clearly explain intricate corporate knowledge and technical concepts, transforming complex information into accessible instructional content.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of engaging training videos and explainer content?

HeyGen simplifies video creation by enabling users to transform scripts into professional training videos and engaging explainer videos with AI avatars and ready-to-use templates. This streamlines the process, making instructional videos accessible for everyone.

Can HeyGen assist with animation for various video projects?

As an advanced AI video maker, HeyGen offers tools to create dynamic video content, including scenes with AI avatars and custom media, which can contribute to animated-style explainer videos. While not a dedicated whiteboard animation maker, its capabilities support creative video output.

What makes HeyGen an effective corporate knowledge video maker?

HeyGen acts as an effective corporate knowledge video maker by leveraging AI avatars and text-to-video technology, allowing businesses to quickly produce professional instructional videos. Its features, including voiceover generation and branding controls, ensure high-quality employee training content.

Are there templates available to jumpstart video creation with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen provides a wide array of professional templates to accelerate your video creation process, whether you're making an explainer video or general corporate knowledge content. These templates offer a creative starting point for all users.

