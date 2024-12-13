Create a dynamic 45-second cooking tutorial video designed for busy young professionals seeking quick and healthy meal ideas. The visual style should be bright and energetic, with fast-paced cuts and an uplifting, modern soundtrack. The narration needs to be concise and encouraging, guiding viewers through each step effortlessly, leveraging HeyGen's Voiceover generation for a professional sound. Focus on showcasing a "15-minute gourmet" recipe that is both appealing and achievable for weeknights.

