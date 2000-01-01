Convert Landscape Video to Portrait Online Instantly
Effortlessly transform videos with our online tool featuring AI avatars and automated aspect-ratio resizing, perfect for creating eye-catching TikTok and Instagram Reels.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How to Convert Landscape Video to Portrait Online
Learn to transform your landscape videos into portrait format effortlessly with HeyGen's AI-powered tools, ensuring compatibility with popular platforms like Reels and TikTok.
Upload Your Video
Begin by uploading your MP4 video to HeyGen's online platform. Our tool supports a wide range of formats, ensuring seamless uploads and compatibility.
Choose the Portrait Aspect Ratio
Select the 9:16 aspect ratio for your video to fit the standard portrait orientation. This configuration is perfect for platforms like Instagram Reels, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts.
Apply AI Video Reframing
Leverage HeyGen's AI video reframing capabilities to automatically adjust your video’s composition. This feature ensures optimal framing for a captivating viewer experience in portrait mode.
Export and Share
Once satisfied with the adjustments, export your resized video. HeyGen allows for quick downloads, ready for you to share on your desired platform with ease.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Transform Your Videos with HeyGen's AI Tools
HeyGen lets you effortlessly convert landscape videos to portrait with AI, creating eye-catching content for social media in minutes.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos
Craft compelling videos and clips tailored for platforms like TikTok and Reels in mere minutes.
High-Performing Ad Creation with AI
Leverage AI technology to quickly produce captivating ads that convert views into engagement.
Customize Videos for Enhanced Learning
Design tailored educational content that captures attention and aids comprehension with AI-driven video editing.
Have questions? We have answers
How does HeyGen's AI video reframing work?
HeyGen offers seamless AI video reframing to convert landscape videos to portrait format. The tool intelligently analyzes the video content and automatically adjusts the frame to a 9:16 aspect ratio, making it perfect for Reels, Shorts, and TikTok.
Can I rotate a video online using HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen provides a straightforward online tool to rotate videos. Whether you need to change the orientation from portrait to landscape or vice versa, our platform ensures that your video maintains quality throughout the process.
What makes HeyGen's video resizing capabilities unique?
HeyGen stands out by offering precise aspect-ratio resizing and export options that are compatible with any video format. Our resizing tool allows you to customize your videos for various platforms effortlessly, ensuring they look perfect on every screen.
Is it possible to crop and add text to videos with HeyGen?
Absolutely! With HeyGen, you can crop videos to emphasize key scenes and add text for enhanced storytelling. Our intuitive interface ensures easy customization, allowing you to create engaging content that captures your brand's voice.
Explore more AI powered tools
Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.