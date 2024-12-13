Imagine a 45-second vibrant, up-tempo video, featuring dynamic cuts and an energetic, synth-pop soundtrack, aimed at social media marketers and busy content creators. This video illustrates how effortlessly HeyGen transforms longer webinars into bite-sized, shareable short-form video content for platforms like TikTok and Instagram Stories. It highlights the power of "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to perfectly fit any platform, emphasizing how this content repurposing strategy boosts "audience engagement" without hours of manual editing.

Generate Video