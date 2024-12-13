Create a compelling 60-second instructional video targeting tech-savvy small business owners, showcasing how an "AI video maker" streamlines their content creation process. The visual style should be sleek and modern with an upbeat, professional audio track. Demonstrate the efficiency of turning a simple marketing script into a polished video using HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature, highlighting its speed and ease of use for generating engaging promotional material.

Generate Video