Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 45-second video ad designed for e-commerce marketers eager to boost seasonal sales, utilizing a dynamic, product-focused visual approach paired with a persuasive, energetic voiceover. The narrative will highlight how easily compelling video ads can be crafted from existing video templates, seamlessly converting a script into a full video using Text-to-video from script functionality.
Create a 60-second explainer video for B2B companies introducing complex software features, adopting a professional, infographic-style animation with a clear, authoritative voiceover. This video will illustrate the efficiency of a business video maker in simplifying intricate concepts, leveraging sophisticated Voiceover generation to ensure perfect narration without needing professional voice actors.
Produce a vibrant 20-second commercial systems video maker clip for content creators targeting a young, mobile-first social media audience, employing a fast-paced, visually engaging style with trending background music. The focus will be on quick tips for maximizing reach on social media platforms, showcasing how essential Subtitles/captions are for silent viewing and accessibility.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen simplifies commercial systems video creation, empowering businesses to generate high-quality marketing and training videos effortlessly with its AI Video Generator and editor capabilities.
High-Performing Video Ad Creation.
Quickly produce captivating video ads to boost marketing campaigns and drive commercial results with AI.
Enhanced Employee Training & Development.
Improve learning and retention by creating dynamic, engaging training videos tailored for your commercial systems.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify video creation for businesses?
HeyGen acts as an intuitive AI Video Generator, enabling businesses to produce high-quality marketing videos, explainer videos, and training videos with ease. You can leverage our realistic AI Avatars and Text to Video capabilities to bring your scripts to life without needing complex filming equipment.
Can HeyGen assist with professional video editing features?
While HeyGen is an AI video creation platform, it offers powerful tools that streamline video editing workflows. Users can utilize a wide range of video templates, customize scenes, add auto-generated subtitles, and access a comprehensive stock media library to refine their video ads and commercial content efficiently.
What are the benefits of using HeyGen for commercial systems?
HeyGen is a powerful commercial systems video maker, designed to enhance your business communication and marketing efforts. It allows for consistent branding with customizable logos and colors, ensuring your video ads and promotional content align perfectly with your brand identity across social media platforms.
What types of videos can I create with HeyGen's AI Video Generator?
With HeyGen's robust AI Video Generator, you can create a diverse array of video content, including engaging marketing videos, informative explainer videos, and effective training videos. Its flexibility makes it a valuable business video maker for various professional applications, from internal communications to external campaigns.