Craft a 45-second welcome video for new clients, specifically targeting small business owners and sales teams, designed to introduce your services and set positive expectations. The visual style should be professional yet friendly, utilizing warm color palettes and clear on-screen branding, complemented by upbeat instrumental music and a clear, approachable human voiceover. This client communication video maker can leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver a consistent, personalized greeting without needing a physical presenter.

