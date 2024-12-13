Celebration Announcement Video Maker: Easy & Instant Videos

Design stunning announcement videos for milestone moments using our intuitive templates & scenes for a truly personalized message.

Create a heartfelt 30-second wedding announcement video for engaged couples, family, and friends, featuring romantic and elegant visuals with joyful background music. The video should lovingly share their "milestone moments" and can be enhanced with professional "Voiceover generation" to deliver the exciting news.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Design an inspiring 60-second company anniversary "group video montage" to be shared with employees, clients, and stakeholders, showcasing dynamic corporate visuals and uplifting music. Utilize "Templates & scenes" to effortlessly combine team photos and custom videos, making this an unforgettable celebration of collective achievements.
Prompt 2
Produce a vibrant 45-second product launch "announcement video" targeting tech enthusiasts and potential customers, characterized by modern, energetic graphics and upbeat, trending music. Deliver "personalized messages" about the new offering using HeyGen's powerful "Text-to-video from script" feature for a clear and impactful reveal.
Prompt 3
Craft a warm and personal 20-second birthday party invitation for friends and family, incorporating inviting music and friendly visuals to set the perfect tone. Bring this "celebration video maker" project to life by featuring an "AI avatar" as your host, adding a unique and engaging touch to your message.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Celebration Announcement Video Maker Works

Effortlessly craft heartwarming celebration and announcement videos for milestone moments using our intuitive online video maker.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Browse our diverse library of "Templates & scenes" designed for celebrations. Choose a layout that perfectly fits your occasion, whether it's a birthday, anniversary, or special announcement, to begin your creation.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Content
Add your "personalized messages", images, and video clips to make your video unique. Utilize our "Text-to-video from script" feature to generate dynamic voiceovers or record your own narration with ease.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Media & Music
Drag and drop your own media or select from our extensive "media library/stock support" to enrich your video. Easily add background "music" to set the perfect tone and emotion for your celebration video.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Once your "announcement video" is polished and perfect, "export" it in your desired aspect ratio and quality. Share your creation with friends, family, or your audience to celebrate your milestone moment.

Use Cases

Easily create stunning celebration announcement videos with HeyGen's AI video maker. Produce custom videos and personalized messages for every milestone moment, engaging your audience effortlessly.

Custom AI Celebration Videos

.

Develop custom announcement videos with AI, promoting organizational celebrations or product launches with efficiency and impact.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create a celebration announcement video?

HeyGen streamlines the creation of engaging celebration announcement videos. You can leverage a wide range of video templates, personalize messages with AI avatars and custom voiceovers, and add a creative touch for any milestone moment.

Is HeyGen an easy-to-use online video maker for custom projects?

Absolutely, HeyGen is designed to be an easy-to-use online video maker. Its intuitive interface allows for a drag-and-drop experience, enabling you to create custom videos efficiently without needing extensive editing skills.

What AI capabilities does HeyGen offer for crafting unique announcement videos?

HeyGen integrates powerful AI to enhance your announcement video creation. This includes generating text-to-video from your script, realistic AI avatars, and professional voiceover generation, making your custom videos stand out.

Can I add personalized messages and music to my HeyGen celebration videos?

Yes, HeyGen supports adding personalized messages and custom music to your celebration videos. You can easily integrate your desired audio and tailor messages to make each video truly unique and special for your audience.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo