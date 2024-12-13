Imagine a dynamic 45-second video tailored for high school students or undecided college freshmen, expertly designed to help them explore career possibilities by introducing various career clusters. This clip should boast a modern, infographic-like visual style, an upbeat background track, and a friendly AI avatar guiding viewers through key sectors. It will leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to present diverse career paths in a visually appealing and easily digestible format.

Generate Video