Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Produce a compelling 60-second professional video designed for job seekers who want to make their resumes stand out, utilizing a clean, corporate aesthetic and an AI avatar to deliver a personalized self-introduction, effectively showcasing their unique talents.
Develop an engaging 30-second employer branding video for potential recruits, focusing on showcasing a vibrant company culture through warm, inviting visuals and uplifting background music, enhanced by HeyGen's subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility and clear messaging.
Create an informative 50-second training video for corporate employees on a new skill, employing a clear, instructional visual style with supporting stock footage, and efficiently generating content by transforming a detailed script into a video using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Enhance your professional journey with HeyGen, the ultimate AI career improvement video maker. Easily create dynamic career development videos to boost skills and professional branding.
Enhance Professional Training.
Increase learner engagement and knowledge retention for career development programs with AI-powered training videos.
Develop Scalable Learning Content.
Produce high-quality professional development courses efficiently, reaching a global audience for skill enhancement.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help create professional career development videos?
HeyGen empowers you to produce engaging career development videos using AI avatars and text-to-video technology. Simply input your script, and HeyGen transforms it into a polished video with human-like presenters, ideal for professional development and training videos.
What creative controls does HeyGen offer for branded career content?
HeyGen provides extensive branding controls, allowing you to customize videos with your company's logo, colors, and specific visual elements. This ensures all your career and employer branding videos maintain a consistent, professional image, attracting top talents.
Can I easily transform text into career improvement videos with HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen's intuitive platform makes it simple to turn any script or text into dynamic career improvement videos. Just provide your content, and HeyGen generates video with AI voice-overs and automatic subtitles, streamlining your production process for impactful learning and development.
Does HeyGen support diverse visual elements for career videos?
Absolutely, HeyGen offers a rich media library, various video templates, and customizable AI avatars to enhance your career videos. This allows for diverse and professional presentations, making your educational content and professional development videos stand out effectively with captivating visuals.