Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Craft a dynamic 45-second "video resume maker" to showcase your creative portfolio and unique personality. This video should appeal to hiring managers in creative industries, adopting a modern, sleek, and dynamic visual style, complemented by fitting background music. Leverage HeyGen's "AI avatars" to present your story with an innovative edge, making the most of "template overlays" for a professional finish.
Produce a concise 30-second "video resume" designed for recent graduates and entry-level candidates, highlighting your enthusiasm and potential. The visual style should be friendly, energetic, and to-the-point, with clear audio. Ensure your message is accessible by incorporating "subtitles/captions" using HeyGen's capabilities, creating a "share-ready video" for various platforms.
Develop an informative 60-second "AI video resume" for tech professionals and project managers, detailing complex projects and problem-solving skills. Present a direct and clean visual style, emphasizing clarity and impact. Make use of HeyGen's "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to optimize your video for different viewing platforms, showcasing your expertise with "customization".
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Generate Engaging Video Resumes.
Quickly create compelling video resumes and candidate overview videos that capture attention and highlight your unique qualifications.
Showcase Professional Accomplishments.
Effectively present your work experience and skills with engaging AI videos, making your application stand out from the crowd.
Frequently Asked Questions
What creative tools does HeyGen offer for my video resume?
HeyGen provides a suite of creative tools to enhance your video resume, including professional template overlays and extensive customization options. These features enable you to craft a unique, share-ready video that effectively showcases your personal brand.
How does HeyGen's AI simplify the creation of an AI video resume?
HeyGen leverages advanced AI to streamline the process of making your AI video resume. Our platform features an AI script generator and a teleprompter for seamless recording, ensuring professional results and instant export.
What technical requirements are there for recording answers in HeyGen?
Recording your answers for a video resume in HeyGen has minimal technical requirements; you only need a device with a camera and microphone. HeyGen simplifies the capture process, allowing you to easily produce high-quality video that exports in MP4 format.
Why should I use HeyGen to create my video resume for job applications?
Using HeyGen transforms your job application by allowing you to create a dynamic video resume that captures attention. It helps you stand out from the competition and significantly increases your chances to secure an interview.