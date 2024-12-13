Boost Onboarding with the Best Candidate Onboarding Video Maker
Create engaging onboarding videos for new employees effortlessly, using AI avatars to personalize their welcome experience and boost company culture.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Design a concise 30-second onboarding video for a candidate preparing for their first day, outlining essential logistical information. The visual style should be clean and modern, using clear graphics and concise text overlays, complemented by easily readable subtitles/captions to highlight key details. This efficient 'onboarding videos' content ensures new hires are well-informed even before their arrival, made simple with HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability.
Produce an engaging 60-second video specifically for prospective candidates, showcasing the unique benefits and opportunities available within the company. This 'candidate onboarding video maker' experience should boast an inspiring visual and audio style, leveraging a diverse media library/stock support to create a dynamic and appealing narrative. Employ various templates & scenes to capture attention and communicate the exciting journey ahead.
Craft a personalized 50-second 'employee onboarding' message from a team lead, welcoming a new team member and offering an initial overview of their role. The video should have a friendly, encouraging tone, utilizing an AI avatar to deliver the message directly and warmly. Ensure the final video is optimized for various platforms through aspect-ratio resizing & exports, making it accessible and professional for every new hire, a true demonstration of HeyGen as a versatile video maker.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen revolutionizes candidate onboarding with an AI video maker, allowing HR to create engaging onboarding videos effortlessly for new employees.
Enhance Onboarding Training Engagement.
Utilize AI-powered videos to significantly boost engagement and knowledge retention for new employees during their onboarding journey.
Develop Comprehensive Onboarding Modules.
Effortlessly create extensive and consistent onboarding video modules, ensuring all new hires receive standardized training content.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen simplify creating engaging onboarding videos for new employees?
HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create professional employee onboarding videos using AI avatars and intuitive text-to-video technology. You can quickly transform your scripts into engaging content, significantly streamlining your candidate onboarding video maker process.
What branding options does HeyGen offer for personalized HR videos?
HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to integrate your company logo and colors into all your onboarding videos. This ensures a consistent brand experience, reinforcing your company culture for every new employee.
Can HeyGen help create high-quality candidate onboarding videos quickly?
Absolutely, HeyGen's AI video tools enable rapid production of high-quality candidate onboarding videos without complex editing. Our platform acts as a powerful online video maker, converting scripts into dynamic video content in minutes.
Beyond basic video creation, what comprehensive features does HeyGen offer for onboarding?
HeyGen offers a complete suite of features, including professional video templates, voiceover generation, and automatic subtitles, making it a comprehensive tool for all your employee onboarding needs. You can easily manage various scenes and incorporate stock media to enrich your onboarding videos.