Attract and convert top talent with captivating recruitment videos, enhancing your Employer Branding and saving time using HeyGen's intuitive Text-to-video from script.
An explanatory 1-minute video is needed for talent acquisition specialists and HR professionals, showcasing the seamless integrations of our platform with popular applicant tracking systems. The visual aesthetic should be modern and graphical, utilizing animated icons and smooth transitions to illustrate data flow. The video will leverage HeyGen's Templates & scenes to present a consistent brand image while effectively conveying the technical ease of integrating our tools into existing HR workflows.
Recruiters and HR leaders require a 45-second performance overview video, focusing on the actionable insights derived from our video analytics dashboard. The visual style must be dynamic and data-rich, incorporating animated charts and graphs that illustrate key metrics like "Engagement - total mins watched". For accessibility and clarity, utilize HeyGen's Subtitles/captions feature to ensure all data points and explanations are easily digestible, even in sound-off environments.
Craft a 2-minute demonstrative video for HR professionals and innovation leads, exploring the transformative potential of an AI video maker in enhancing the candidate experience. This video should adopt a futuristic and engaging visual style, featuring multiple professional AI avatars interacting to illustrate different use cases. The content will highlight how these AI avatars can deliver personalized video messages at scale, showcasing the cutting-edge capabilities of this technology.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Elevate candidate experience with HeyGen's AI video maker. Create professional, branded recruitment videos effortlessly to engage top talent and streamline your hiring process.
Generate Engaging Recruitment & Social Videos.
Produce captivating AI videos rapidly for social media and recruitment campaigns, boosting employer brand and attracting diverse candidates.
Boost Candidate Engagement & Information Delivery.
Enhance candidate understanding and retention of key information with AI-powered videos, improving preparation and the overall hiring journey.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen streamline the creation of engaging candidate experience videos?
HeyGen is an intuitive AI video maker that simplifies producing professional candidate experience videos, allowing HR professionals to quickly create compelling recruitment videos. Its self-service video tools help save time and enhance the overall candidate journey with high-quality content.
What advanced AI capabilities does HeyGen offer for generating dynamic recruitment content?
HeyGen leverages sophisticated AI avatars and Text-to-video from script technology to produce engaging recruitment videos. Users can effortlessly generate voiceover generation and automatic subtitles, utilizing diverse Templates & scenes for polished communication with candidates.
Can HeyGen help maintain strong Employer Branding across all recruitment video communications?
Absolutely, HeyGen supports robust customizable branding through its Branding controls, enabling you to seamlessly incorporate your company's logo and specific colors into all recruitment videos. This ensures consistent Employer Branding, further enhanced by Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms.
Does HeyGen offer integrations with existing HR and recruitment systems for improved workflows?
Yes, HeyGen provides powerful integrations designed to seamlessly connect with existing applicant tracking systems (ATS) and other HR platforms. This enables automation of video content delivery within your hiring process and offers valuable video analytics to optimize your candidate journey.