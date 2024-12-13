The Ultimate Candidate Alignment Video Maker
Attract and onboard top talent faster with professional videos. Leverage AI avatars to create engaging employee stories effortlessly.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Unleash the power of employee video stories with a 90-second, authentic and warm video designed for company culture teams and talent acquisition specialists. Utilizing diverse AI avatars, showcase your professional videos with a personable tone and upbeat background music, creating compelling recruitment video content that truly resonates.
Streamline your hiring process with a dynamic 45-second video, ideal for hiring managers and HR coordinators looking to create numerous candidate alignment videos. This modern and concise visual style, featuring fast-paced transitions and crisp audio, leverages HeyGen's Templates & scenes for efficient production of short-form videos.
Expand your talent reach with a 2-minute, sophisticated and accessible video aimed at global recruitment teams and HR marketing. Demonstrate your commitment to inclusivity with automatic subtitles and professional visuals, ensuring your video content for recruiting is universally understood. This online video maker allows for clear narration, breaking down language barriers.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen, your AI video maker, streamlines recruitment by generating professional videos to attract top candidates and enhance candidate alignment. Quickly create engaging video content for recruiting.
Create High-Impact Recruitment Videos.
Quickly produce professional video content to effectively attract and align top candidates with your company's values.
Produce Engaging Recruitment Content for Social Media.
Craft dynamic short-form videos to highlight company culture, roles, and benefits, drawing in a wider talent pool.
Frequently Asked Questions
How user-friendly is HeyGen for creating professional videos?
HeyGen is designed with a highly user-friendly interface, making it an accessible online video maker for anyone, regardless of their video editing experience. Our intuitive tools streamline the video creation process, enabling you to produce professional videos with ease.
Can HeyGen assist in generating compelling recruitment videos to attract top candidates?
Yes, HeyGen is an effective AI video maker for creating engaging recruitment videos. Utilizing our customizable video templates and AI avatars, you can quickly produce high-quality video content for recruiting that helps attract top candidates and showcases your employer brand.
What technical features does HeyGen offer for video customization and branding?
HeyGen provides robust video editing tools including branding controls to easily integrate your logo and brand colors. You can also leverage text-to-video generation, voiceover generation, and automatic subtitles to fully customize your video content.
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of internal communications like employee video stories?
HeyGen simplifies creating internal videos by offering a vast media library and various aspect-ratio resizing options for different platforms. This makes it efficient to produce impactful short-form videos, such as employee video stories or HR onboarding videos, tailored to your specific communication needs.