Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Create a 90-second instructional video designed for HR teams, demonstrating the streamlined process of generating essential onboarding videos for new faculty and staff. The visual style should be modern and efficient, with clear, authoritative audio. Leverage HeyGen's comprehensive Templates & scenes to quickly assemble professional-grade campus onboarding content without extensive design effort, addressing common HR pain points.
Develop a 2-minute engaging campus tour video aimed at prospective students, showcasing the vibrant company culture and facilities. The visual style should be dynamic and authentic, featuring uplifting background music. Employ HeyGen's advanced AI avatars to act as friendly virtual guides, leading viewers through various campus landmarks and highlighting the unique aspects of student life, boosting engagement before they even arrive.
Design a 45-second quick-start training video for international students, covering common procedures like campus navigation or IT support access. This video needs an informative and inclusive visual style, paired with clear, easy-to-understand audio. Utilize HeyGen's Voiceover generation feature to provide instructions in multiple languages, ensuring accessibility and effective communication for a diverse student body.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen is the ultimate AI onboarding video maker, empowering you to create engaging campus onboarding videos quickly. Simplify the process and welcome new hires effectively.
Boost Onboarding Engagement.
Enhance new hire engagement and retention using dynamic AI-powered videos, making campus onboarding more effective and memorable.
Streamline Onboarding Content.
Develop comprehensive and scalable onboarding courses, efficiently delivering essential information to all campus new hires.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of campus onboarding videos without technical skills?
HeyGen makes creating onboarding videos straightforward with its powerful text-to-video feature, allowing you to generate professional content directly from your script. You don't need any prior video editing skills to produce high-quality, even 4K resolution, employee onboarding videos.
Can AI avatars truly boost engagement in new hire onboarding videos?
Yes, HeyGen's realistic AI avatars captivate new hires and deliver your company culture messages effectively, significantly boosting engagement in your employee onboarding videos. These AI-powered presenters make training videos more dynamic and memorable.
What features does HeyGen offer to streamline the onboarding video making process for HR teams?
HeyGen provides a comprehensive library of video templates specifically designed for onboarding, enabling HR teams to quickly create professional employee onboarding videos. Its intuitive interface serves as an ideal AI onboarding video maker, saving valuable time.
Does HeyGen support branding and multi-language options for campus onboarding video maker needs?
Absolutely. HeyGen allows you to maintain consistent branding with custom logos and colors, ensuring your campus onboarding videos reflect your company's identity. Furthermore, HeyGen offers multi-language support, making your onboarding content accessible to a diverse global workforce.