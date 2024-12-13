Buyer Readiness Video Maker for Faster Conversions

Create powerful buyer readiness videos in minutes. Leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script to drive revenue.

Imagine a vibrant 45-second video designed for small business owners and marketing managers, showcasing how to gain a creative edge in their campaigns. The visual style should be dynamic and upbeat with modern background music, accompanied by an enthusiastic voiceover, demonstrating how easy it is to create compelling marketing videos using HeyGen's diverse "Templates & scenes" to jumpstart any project.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Create a professional 60-second video specifically for sales teams and product managers, highlighting how a buyer readiness video maker can accelerate their sales cycle. This video should feature a clean aesthetic with animated graphics, calming background music, and a confident, informative voiceover from an "AI avatars" explaining complex product benefits and addressing common customer queries effectively.
Prompt 2
Illustrate the power of a free marketing video maker in a 30-second video aimed at entrepreneurs and startup founders. This bright, fast-paced, and uplifting visual experience, accompanied by motivating music and a friendly, encouraging voiceover, will demonstrate how easily they can create impactful content by utilizing HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature to transform their ideas into polished videos.
Prompt 3
Explore the capabilities of an AI Marketing Video Maker in a sleek, tech-forward 50-second video intended for digital marketers and content creators. With futuristic sound effects and a sophisticated, engaging narrative, this video will showcase how swiftly content gets made in minutes, specifically highlighting HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" feature to ensure high-quality audio consistently across various productions.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How buyer readiness video maker Works

Elevate your sales process by creating compelling buyer readiness videos with AI, designed to educate and engage prospects effectively.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by structuring your buyer readiness content. Our Text-to-video from script feature allows you to effortlessly transform your written ideas into a clear, concise video, making you a powerful "video maker".
2
Step 2
Select Visuals & Style
Enhance your message with professional visuals. Utilize HeyGen's Templates & scenes to set the perfect tone for your "marketing" content, ensuring a polished look.
3
Step 3
Choose Your AI Presenter
Bring your narrative to life with dynamic presenters. Select from a range of "AI avatars" to deliver your buyer readiness message, adding a professional and engaging touch with advanced AI tools.
4
Step 4
Export and Distribute
Prepare your finished product for your audience. With HeyGen, you can easily export your high-quality "videos" with various aspect ratios and optional subtitles, ensuring they're ready for any platform.

Use Cases

HeyGen is the ultimate AI marketing video maker for creating buyer readiness videos. Create compelling marketing videos fast, empowering your sales funnel with AI.

Showcase Customer Success

.

Produce compelling AI videos of customer success stories, building trust and demonstrating value to accelerate buyer decisions.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create compelling marketing videos?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI to transform your scripts into professional marketing videos with AI avatars and lifelike voiceovers, giving your content a creative edge. This AI marketing video maker simplifies the creation process.

What features make HeyGen an efficient video maker?

HeyGen is built to perform, enabling you to create high-quality videos in minutes using intuitive text-to-video capabilities and customizable templates. It's a powerful video maker that streamlines your workflow.

Does HeyGen support brand-specific customization for marketing videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides extensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo, brand colors, and integrate media from your library to ensure every marketing video reflects your unique identity. This gives your brand a significant creative edge.

How does HeyGen utilize AI to enhance video production?

HeyGen utilizes powerful AI tools to generate AI avatars, create realistic voiceovers, and automatically add subtitles, making it a comprehensive AI marketing video maker. You can also easily adjust aspect ratios for various platforms, ensuring your videos are built to perform.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo