Your Go-To Business Overview Video Maker

Design captivating corporate and explainer videos online using our versatile templates & scenes.

Craft a compelling 60-second business overview video for a tech startup seeking investment. This video, aimed at potential investors and early adopters, should feature a sleek, modern visual style with dynamic transitions and an uplifting, professional soundtrack. Utilize HeyGen's robust text-to-video from script functionality to efficiently convey your company's vision and impact, making it an ideal explainer video.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Business Overview Video Maker Works

Effortlessly craft professional business overview videos that captivate your audience and clearly communicate your message, no advanced editing skills required.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by inputting your script, and our Text-to-video from script feature will automatically generate initial scenes for your business overview video.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Visuals
Select from our diverse range of AI avatars to deliver your message, complementing them with stock media from our library for compelling visuals.
3
Step 3
Add Audio Enhancements
Utilize our Voiceover generation to produce natural-sounding narration for your script, ensuring clear and engaging communication.
4
Step 4
Apply Branding and Export
Finalize your video by applying your company's unique Branding controls, including logos and colors, before exporting for all your marketing videos.

Use Cases

As a leading online business overview video maker, HeyGen empowers users to create compelling business videos effortlessly, leveraging AI-generated visual creatives to produce impactful marketing videos that captivate audiences.

Customer Success Stories

.

Create powerful and authentic customer success story videos with AI to build trust and demonstrate your product's value.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create professional business videos?

HeyGen empowers users to create professional marketing videos and business overview videos with ease. Utilizing AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, you can quickly generate engaging content from a script, enhancing your brand's presence. Our wide selection of templates further streamlines the creation process, making HeyGen a leading business video maker.

What innovative features does HeyGen offer for video creation?

HeyGen is an advanced online video editor that leverages AI-generated visual creatives to simplify production. It provides robust voiceover generation and automatic subtitles, along with a comprehensive media library, enabling efficient and high-quality video creation.

Can HeyGen be used to produce various types of corporate videos?

Yes, HeyGen is versatile for producing various corporate videos, including explainer videos, short videos, and detailed overview videos. Its extensive template library and branding controls allow you to maintain brand consistency across all your visual content.

How does HeyGen facilitate the complete video production workflow?

As a comprehensive online video maker, HeyGen streamlines the entire production workflow from script to final output. It includes AI avatars, text-to-video creation, customizable branding controls, and flexible aspect-ratio resizing and export options to suit diverse platforms.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo