Brand Activation Video Maker: Create Engaging Campaigns Fast

Easily create impactful marketing videos for brand activation with dynamic branding controls.

Craft a compelling 30-second brand activation video designed to excite early adopters about a groundbreaking new product launch. This promo should feature a vibrant, fast-paced visual style with dynamic transitions and an upbeat electronic soundtrack, aimed squarely at tech-savvy young professionals. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver key messages with enthusiasm, enhanced by professional voiceover generation to ensure crystal-clear communication about the product's benefits.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Brand Activation Video Maker Works

Easily create compelling brand activation videos that capture attention and engage your audience using HeyGen's intuitive tools and AI-powered features.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template or Start Fresh
Select from a wide range of professionally designed templates & scenes to kickstart your brand activation video. Customize your project to fit your brand's unique style.
2
Step 2
Add Your Brand Assets
Upload your brand's assets and utilize HeyGen's branding controls to perfectly match your brand's unique style with custom logos, colors, and fonts.
3
Step 3
Generate Dynamic Content
Transform your written content into engaging spoken dialogue using our advanced text-to-video from script feature. Enhance your message with AI avatars.
4
Step 4
Export and Distribute Your Video
Finalize your video with high-quality aspect-ratio resizing & exports suitable for any platform. Ensure your brand activation video looks perfect everywhere.

Use Cases

As a leading brand activation video maker, HeyGen empowers businesses to effortlessly create high-impact marketing videos. Leverage our AI-powered online video maker to craft engaging promos and ads, transforming your brand activation with stunning visuals and efficient video creation.

Customer Success Stories

.

Highlight authentic customer success stories using engaging AI videos, building trust and credibility for your brand.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen act as a powerful "brand activation video maker" for impactful "marketing videos"?

HeyGen empowers you to "make video" content quickly and efficiently, leveraging AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to bring your creative vision to life. This platform is designed for seamless "video creation" that resonates with your audience, boosting your brand's presence and ensuring effective "brand activation".

Does HeyGen provide "templates" to help me "create video" content quickly and professionally?

Yes, HeyGen offers a wide array of customizable "templates" and scenes, making it easy for anyone to "create video" content. Our intuitive "online video maker" streamlines the entire process, allowing you to produce high-quality videos with minimal effort for various purposes like "promos" and "ads".

What "AI Edits" and features does HeyGen offer to enhance my "business video" content?

HeyGen integrates advanced "AI Edits" such as realistic AI avatars, text-to-video generation, and automated voiceovers, transforming how you "edit video". These features elevate your "business video" content, making it professional and engaging without extensive "video editing" skills for any "video maker".

Can I use HeyGen to "make video" content for "promos" and "ads" with my brand's "logo"?

Absolutely. HeyGen is perfect for crafting impactful "promos" and "ads", allowing you to seamlessly incorporate your brand's "logo" and specific color palettes using our comprehensive branding controls. This ensures all your "video content" reflects your brand identity consistently for all your "marketing videos".

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo