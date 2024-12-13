Create a concise 1-minute instructional video for aspiring animators and students embarking on an animation course, detailing the fundamental principles of body mechanics and its direct correlation to human anatomy. The visual style should be clean and educational, incorporating animated diagrams and motion graphics, complemented by an upbeat, encouraging soundtrack. Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver key concepts and ensure clarity with Subtitles/captions for all visual demonstrations.

Generate Video