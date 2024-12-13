Board Orientation Video Maker for Seamless Employee Onboarding
Effortlessly create engaging training videos for new board members using our powerful text-to-video from script feature.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
HR departments can significantly enhance their onboarding process with a 90-second new hire orientation video, leveraging HeyGen's text-to-video from script functionality. Envision an explainer-style video that clearly articulates company policies and culture through dynamic visual text, further polished with custom branding by utilizing HeyGen's versatile templates & scenes.
For internal communications teams, developing a concise 45-second corporate video about new policy changes is made simple. The video should have a sleek, modern aesthetic, incorporating elements from HeyGen's media library/stock support and ensuring accessibility with automatic subtitles/captions, enabling quick and clear updates across all employees.
Small business owners looking to provide an inviting and personal employee onboarding experience can produce a 30-second custom video. Utilize HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports to ensure flawless display on any device, while designing a friendly narrative using engaging scenes from the built-in templates & scenes, making every new team member feel welcome.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen simplifies creating professional board and employee orientation videos. Leverage our AI video maker to produce engaging, customizable onboarding content effortlessly.
Enhance Board Orientation Engagement.
Increase retention and understanding in board orientations by leveraging AI to create dynamic and interactive video content.
Scale Onboarding and Training Content.
Efficiently develop and distribute comprehensive orientation videos for new board members or employees, reaching a wider audience globally.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen simplify new hire orientation video creation?
HeyGen streamlines the process of creating engaging new hire orientation videos with AI avatars, text-to-video capabilities, and customizable templates. You can efficiently produce professional employee onboarding videos that seamlessly integrate into your company's training materials.
What types of corporate videos can I create with HeyGen?
HeyGen empowers you to produce a diverse range of corporate videos, including board orientation videos, training videos, and explainer videos, utilizing AI avatars and robust branding controls. It helps businesses create high-quality, professional video content for various communication needs.
Is HeyGen an easy video maker for creating custom videos?
Yes, HeyGen is designed as an intuitive online video maker, enabling anyone to create custom videos with no prior experience needed. Its text-to-video creation features and extensive media library simplify the entire video production process, making it easy to generate engaging videos.
How does HeyGen utilize AI for video creation and voiceovers?
HeyGen is an advanced AI video maker that employs AI avatars and sophisticated text-to-video technology to bring your scripts to life. This AI-powered tool also offers seamless voiceover generation, allowing for natural-sounding audio in every video creation.