How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How to Blur Video Online
Learn how to effortlessly blur specific parts or the entire background of your video using an intuitive online video editing tool.
Upload Your Video
Start by uploading your MP4 video file to our online video editor. The process is swift and user-friendly, allowing you to begin editing your content without any hassle.
Select the Blur Tool
Choose the blur effect from the toolbar to customize your video's appearance. You can opt to blur faces, the entire background, or specific parts to ensure privacy and add a cinematic touch.
Adjust Blur Intensity
Fine-tune the blur effect by adjusting its intensity. Our intuitive controls make it easy to achieve the desired look, whether you want a subtle bokeh blur or a dramatic box blur.
Export Your Edited Video
Once you're satisfied with the results, export your video to save or share it. With HeyGen's efficient export options, you can quickly get your content ready for platforms like YouTube or TikTok.
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Have questions? We have answers
How can I blur parts of a video with HeyGen?
HeyGen offers an intuitive online video editor that allows you to easily blur specific parts of a video, ensuring privacy and focus. Simply select the areas you wish to blur, and adjust the intensity to your preference.
What makes HeyGen's video blur tool stand out?
HeyGen's video blur tool is browser-based and user-friendly, providing content creators with the ability to track moving items and customize blur effects without needing special video editing skills.
Can I use HeyGen to blur faces in my videos?
Absolutely! With HeyGen, you can blur faces to protect privacy effectively. Our tool allows you to apply multiple blur zones, ensuring that faces remain obscured throughout your video.
Is HeyGen compatible with MP4 video files?
Yes, HeyGen supports MP4 video files, allowing seamless uploads and edits within our platform. You can easily upload, customize, and download your blurred video without any compatibility issues.
